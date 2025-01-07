Built In Honors Ascend Learning in Its Esteemed 2025 Best Places To Work Awards

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Learning, a leading learning technology company, has been recognized by Built In as one of its 2025 Best Places To Work in Boston in the Large Company category. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“We're thrilled to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Boston, reflecting our dedication to nurturing a people-first culture. Just as our product solutions help advance the careers of healthcare professionals, we're committed to fostering the growth and development of our own team,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO of Ascend Learning. “This recognition underscores our belief that investing in our employees' potential is fundamental to delivering exceptional service to our customers and driving meaningful impact in the healthcare industry."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

This recognition from Built In follows a 2024 Newsweek award that named Ascend as one of America’s Best Places to work for Parents and Families and a 2023 award from Newsweek that named Ascend’s one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. Ascend is currently hiring for a multitude of positions across various areas in the company. Those interested in a career at Ascend can visit our careers page for more information: https://www.ascendlearning.com/careers

Ascend Learning is a leading provider of educational content and software tools for students, educational institutions, and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises, rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

