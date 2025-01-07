Target Test Prep Introduces AI-Powered Chatbot to Enhance GMAT Preparation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep (TTP), a leader in innovative test preparation solutions, has unveiled its newest advancement: TTP AI Assist, one of the first AI-powered chatbots specifically designed to support students preparing for the GMAT. This cutting-edge tool is integrated seamlessly within the TTP GMAT prep course, offering personalized, real-time assistance at no additional cost to students.

Within an evolving landscape where higher education and edtech are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence , TTP AI Assist positions Target Test Prep at the forefront of technological disruption in test preparation. This tool addresses the need for quick, tailored support for the challenging GMAT test, bridging knowledge gaps and providing students with the assistance to excel in their studies.

“AI is no longer a concept of the future; it’s a pivotal part of the present,” said Scott Woodbury-Stewart, Founder and CEO of Target Test Prep. “With TTP AI Assist, we’re leveraging the power of AI to enhance learning experiences and fulfill our mission of providing effective, innovative test prep that levels the playing field for all students.”

TTP AI Assist underwent a three-month beta period with student testers to ensure polished, accurate responses for questions related to the GMAT. Feedback highlighted the tool’s effectiveness in delivering personalized, on-demand explanations and adaptive support that caters to individual learning needs.

“We designed TTP AI Assist with precision and purpose,” said Amaury Peniche, VP of Engineering at Target Test Prep. “Our engineering team prioritized extensive testing and data validation to create a tool that seamlessly supports our students’ study journeys and aligns with the broader adoption of AI in education.”

Key Features of TTP AI Assist:

Personalized Learning : Tailored support that adapts to individual needs, reinforcing key concepts and strategies.

: Tailored support that adapts to individual needs, reinforcing key concepts and strategies. Instant Responses : Real-time answers to questions, ensuring students can maintain study momentum without delays.

: Real-time answers to questions, ensuring students can maintain study momentum without delays. Accessibility : Provides an affordable alternative to 1:1 tutoring, making high-quality test prep more equitable and available.

: Provides an affordable alternative to 1:1 tutoring, making high-quality test prep more equitable and available. Intelligent Design: Meticulously curated to enhance understanding and bridge learning gaps.

To learn more about TTP AI Assist and how it is revolutionizing GMAT preparation, please visit https://www.targettestprep.com/ .

About Target Test Prep

Target Test Prep is a premier provider of online test preparation solutions, empowering students to achieve their highest potential scores with comprehensive, effective study tools and resources. Known for its proven approach that blends technology with personalized strategies, Target Test Prep serves students preparing for the GMAT, GRE, EA or SAT tests, helping them succeed and access the opportunities they deserve.

Contact Info: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]