Islamic Finance Analysis/Forecasts Report 2024: Market to Reach $12.45 Billion by 2028, Sharia-Compliant Financial Products Innovate with New Digital Platforms - Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Islamic Finance Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Islamic Finance market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The islamic finance market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.16 billion in 2023 to $7.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing demand for Sharia-compliant products and practices, the stimulation of fresh interest due to substantial oil wealth, the emphasis on risk-sharing in financing, strong investments in halal sectors, and the expansion of Islamic banking services.



The islamic finance market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth anticipated for the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as the expansion of the Islamic finance industry, the increasing Muslim population, a focus on ethical and socially responsible investing, government support and regulation, and the globalization of Islamic finance. Key trends expected during this period include the adoption of electronic modes for all products and services, innovation in financial products, the launch of new Islamic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), growing popularity of ESG-related financial assets, and the integration of financial technology.



The growth of the Muslim population is expected to drive the expansion of the Islamic finance market. This increase in population is largely due to high fertility rates and a relatively young demographic. Muslims turn to Islamic finance to manage their financial needs in accordance with shariah law, which prohibits interest and promotes ethical, risk-sharing financial practices. This ensures that their financial activities align with their religious beliefs and values. Growing Muslim population is contributing to the growth of the Islamic finance market.



Prominent companies in the Islamic finance sector are focusing on innovation in financial products, such as digital banking platforms, to gain a competitive edge. These platforms enable customers to manage accounts, conduct transactions, and access financial products online or via mobile applications.



Middle East And Africa was the largest region in the islamic finance market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The countries covered in the islamic finance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The major companies profiled in this Islamic Finance market report include:

Maybank Islamic

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Etiqa Islamic Berhad

Al Rajhi Bank

Mellat Bank

Riyad Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt

Kuwait Finance House

Saudi British Bank

Al Baraka Bank

Bank ABC Islamic

HSBC Amanah

First Security Islami Bank

Bank of Khartoum

Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank

Al Salam Bank

Ajman Bank

Al Hilal Bank

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam

Bank Nizwa

EXIM Bank

Iraqi Islamic Bank of Inv & Dev

Affin Islamic Bank

OCBC Al-Amin Bank

Bank Keshavarzi

Barwa Bank

Khaleeji Commercial Bank



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Islamic Finance Market Characteristics



3. Islamic Finance Market Trends and Strategies



4. Islamic Finance Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Islamic Finance Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Islamic Finance Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Islamic Finance Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Islamic Finance Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Islamic Finance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Islamic Finance Market, Segmentation by Financial Sector, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Islamic Banking

Islamic Insurance - Takaful

Islamic Bonds 'Sukuk'

Other Islamic Financial Institutions (OIFI'S)

Islamic Funds

6.2. Global Islamic Finance Market, Segmentation by Size of Business, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

6.3. Global Islamic Finance Market, Segmentation by Banking, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Retail Banking

Commercial Banking

Investment Banking

7. Islamic Finance Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Islamic Finance Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Islamic Finance Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a6pk8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment