Fruit Puree Market Trends, Developments, Revenue Forecasts to 2030 - Tropical & Exotic Fruit Puree Led the Market with 37.7% Share in 2024, While Citrus Puree is Poised for the Fastest Growth

The "Fruit Puree Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Tropical & Exotic, Citrus, Berries, Others), Application (Beverages, Bakery & Snacks, Infant Foods, Others), and Region, 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fruit puree market size is expected to reach USD 7.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing applications in bakery, confectionery, baby food, and alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages is fueling market growth across the globe. In addition, rapid urbanization, along with growing working class population, has been creating demand for processed and packaged food, which, in turn, is leading to high demand for fruit puree in the food processing industry.







In terms of product, the tropical and exotic fruit puree segment held the largest share of over 37.7% in 2024. Ease of availability and wide utilization of the tropical products have fueled the growth of segment. Citrus fruit puree is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to its high nutrient and vitamin content.



The beverages application segment led the market in 2024 with largest share of the total revenue. Increasing number of health conscious consumers, along with rising purchasing power in developing countries, such as China and India, has boosted the demand for packed juices. This, in turn, has increased the application of fruit puree in the beverage industry.



There has been an upsurge in the sales of the baby food products owing to the increasing parents' concerns regarding numerous adulteration practices. This growing trend, coupled with rising demand for the premium baby foods, is expected to fuel the growth of the baby food segment in the near future.



Fruit Puree Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the tropical and exotic segment dominated the market with over 37.7% share of the global revenue owing to the extensive application scope of the product in the food and beverage industry

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030 owing to growing demand for the product for beverage preparation in the commercial and household applications in countries, such as China and India

By application, the beverages segment held the largest revenue share of the global fruit puree market in 2024.

Product innovation is expected to remain one of the key strategies among the industry participants in the near future

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

