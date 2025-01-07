Industrial Sewing Machines Market Report 2024-2028 and 2033: Mobile Tech Textiles Spark New Opportunities, Automotive Industry Expansion Drives Demand for Specialized Sewing Machines

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Sewing Machines Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Industrial Sewing Machines market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The industrial sewing machines market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $3.32 billion in 2023 to $3.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The expansion observed in the past can be linked to higher consumer spending power, a rising need for precision and speed in sewing, widespread usage, growing demand for textile products, and an increasing preference for electric machines.



The industrial sewing machines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. Future growth is expected to be driven by a growing preference for premium sewing machines, substantial investments, the expansion of the automotive industry, a broader range of product offerings, and increasing demand from emerging markets. Key trends for the forecast period include a surge in demand for mobile tech textiles, greater adoption of Industry 4 solutions, heightened need for real-time data and analysis from IoT devices and sensors, and a growing interest in innovative machines.



The increasing demand for apparel products is expected to drive the growth of the industrial sewing machines market in the future. Apparel products encompass clothing items and accessories designed for wear, including garments such as shirts, pants, dresses, and outerwear, as well as related accessories like hats, belts, and scarves.

This rising demand is driven by changing fashion trends, higher disposable incomes, the convenience of online shopping, global market expansion, and a growing focus on personalized and eco-friendly fashion. Industrial sewing machines play a crucial role in apparel manufacturing by efficiently producing high-quality, durable garments through fast and precise stitching.

For example, in May 2024, the Australia Institute, an independent think tank based in Australia, reported that Australia has surpassed the United States as the largest consumer of textiles per capita in the world. On average, Australians purchase 56 new clothing items annually, outpacing the US at 53 items, the UK at 33, and China at 30. Therefore, the increasing demand for apparel products is propelling the growth of the industrial sewing machines market.



Key players in the industrial sewing machine market are focusing on innovative products, such as next-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-powered overlock sewing machines, to maintain their market edge. These advanced machines utilize AI to improve stitching accuracy, automate adjustments, and optimize fabric handling, resulting in superior sewing efficiency and quality. For instance, in June 2024, Jack Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based company, introduced the URUS for the sewing industry.

This machine features an AI-driven full-speed feeding system and a super brain with a comprehensive pressure-to-feed ratio model library, allowing it to handle various fabrics with precision while maintaining high speeds. Its presser foot transformer and smart rhino feeding technologies enable rapid adjustments for fabric thickness and accurate power distribution, improving performance and addressing common issues in traditional overlock machines.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial sewing machines market in 2023. The countries covered in the industrial sewing machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The major companies profiled in this Industrial Sewing Machines market report include:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Brother Machinery Ltd.

Husqvarna AB.

JUKI Corporation

Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd.

Usha International Limited

Janome Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Kaulin Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tacony Corporation

Bernina International AG

PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO. Ltd.

Zoje Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

PFAFF Industrie systeme und Maschinen GmbH

Merrow Inc.

Singer Sewing Company

Janome America Inc.

ZSK Machines

Rimoldi& CF srl

SEIKO Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

China Feiyue USA Inc.

Happy Japan Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial Sewing Machines Market Characteristics



3. Industrial Sewing Machines Market Trends and Strategies



4. Industrial Sewing Machines Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Industrial Sewing Machines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Flat Bed Sewing Machine

Cylinder Bed Sewing Machine

Post Bed Sewing Machines

Long Arm Sewing Machine

Other Products

6.2. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market, Segmentation by Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Manual Sewing Machine

Automatic Sewing Machine

Computer Controlled Sewing Machine

6.3. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

6.4. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Apparel

Non-Apparel

7. Industrial Sewing Machines Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



