MEDIA ALERT Startup Debut 2025 Features 16 Crypto and AI Debuting Innovators at CES

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who: Sixteen cryptocurrency and AI companies gather in one grand venue over drinks and nation’s best BBQ cuisine (USA Today) to demonstrate their latest innovations. Presenters include:

ALTX (www.altx.finance), Los Angeles, first digital asset terminal powered by AI agents

AI Quant Labs (www.aiquant.fun), Atlanta, first launchpad for quantitative digital asset trading AI agents

Angel AI (www.angelai.com), Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, personal finance AI tools

Bitcoin Supercycle (www.bitcoinsupercyle.org), author Michael Terpin will discuss and sign copies of his bestselling new hardcover book (Skyhorse Publishing, 2024).

(www.bitcoinsupercyle.org), author Michael Terpin will discuss and sign copies of his bestselling new hardcover book (Skyhorse Publishing, 2024). CPAI (www.cpai.io), Utah/Puerto Rico, AI-enabled automated crypto transaction processing and categorization for tax reporting and filing.

CESS (www.cess.cloud), decentralized cloud storage network and content delivery network (CDN) optimized for processing high-frequency dynamic data.

EASE Protocol (https://goodblock.io/introducing-ease/), Seattle, WA, easy-to-use Layer One blockchain with privacy protection and

Hollo AI (https://hollo.ai), Santa Monica, CA, advanced AI digital twin technology for influencers, individuals and businesses.

Icecap AI (www.icecap.ai), Denver, CO, AI shopping assistant to improve ecommerce results

M80 (https://m80.gg), Santa Monica, CA, global esports and technology company, introducing the Gamesprk token.

Open Carbon (www.opencarbon.net), Las Vegas, NV, blockchain-enabled carbon credit and sustainability marketplace

Own (www.iown.app), Austin, TX, social media platform built for autonomous creators and users, powering the CREATE token

SALT Lending (www.saltlending.com), Denver, CO, original crypto-backed loan company.

SHIZA (https://www.shiza.ai/), New York, NY, personal AI agent ecosystem

Twin Protocol (https://twinprotocol.com), Las Vegas, NV, decentralized digital twin creator and marketplace

Yumiko (https://yumiko.io), the first AI demanding human rights.

What: The event is put on by Startup Debut, a division of Transform Ventures, who has been running this media showcase since 2009. In 2014, this event debuted Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin just prior to the release of its whitepaper.

The event takes place at Tiger Mansion LV, an iconic 18,000 square foot, gated mansion on two acres formerly owned by the heavyweight boxing champion of the world. Limited street parking, so we encourage all media to take ride share services. Strict RSVP only.

When: Wednesday, January 8, 6 – 10 pm.

6:00 p.m. Networking, food and drinks, accompanied by a company demo showcase. Catering by the Road Kill Grill, voted top BBQ food in the US by USA Today.

7:30 p.m. Press conference with breaking news by presenting companies.

8:15 p.m. Live performance by former Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page and Dark Side of the Moon Unplugged.

9:00 p.m. Media showcase and open bar continue until closing.

For more information or to rsvp as accredited media, please email media@startupdebut.com.