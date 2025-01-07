Microplate Systems Market to Reach Revenues of $3.6 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.02% - Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, and Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices) Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microplate Systems Market by Microplate Reader, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



The global microplate systems market accounted for USD 1.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 3.60 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in drug discovery and development, a rise in research and development activities, a rise in the demand for clinical diagnostics, an expansion of applications in food and environmental testing, and an emphasis on personalized medicine.







The deployment of microplate systems in clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers is boosted by the rising prevalence of diseases and the growing demand for precise and effective diagnostic instruments. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the release of the "SpectraMax iD5 Multi-Mode Microplate Reader" in February 2024, which offers improved sensitivity and a larger dynamic range for a variety of tests.



By microplate reader, the single-mode microplate readers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microplate systems market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for specialized and cost-effective solutions for targeted applications. For instance, PerkinElmer, Inc. introduced the "EnVision Multimode Plate Reader" in October 2023, emphasizing more efficient workflows and enhanced data processing capabilities. Additionally, the multi-mode microplate readers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for versatile and multifunctional instruments in various research and diagnostic applications.



By application, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microplate systems market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing need for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools. For instance, Danaher Corporation Molecular Devices, a Danaher subsidiary, debuted the "Select Dispenser S1" in August 2023. This automated liquid handling system is intended for use in high-throughput screening scenarios. Additionally, the drug discovery segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in R&D and the need for high-throughput screening technologies.



By end-user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microplate systems market in 2023 owing to the rising demand for advanced diagnostic testing and increasing patient volumes. For instance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Stevanato Group announced a partnership in March 2024 to create an integrated platform for on-body drug delivery, possibly with the use of microplate systems for pre-clinical testing. Additionally, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the escalating investment in drug discovery and development.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in research and development. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. For instance, Thermo Fisher announced in January 2024 that it had acquired Olink Holding AB, a leader in next-generation proteomics, to improve their capacity for the discovery and development of protein biomarkers.



