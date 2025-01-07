Scott Carlton’s Vision Champions Growth and Excellence for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Baton Rouge, LA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Carlton, a Baton Rouge-based entrepreneur, is making waves in the restaurant industry as a multi-unit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee. Carlton’s journey with Dickey’s, marked by dedication to community and operational excellence, showcases his commitment to expanding the brand’s reach and delivering authentic, slow-smoked barbecue.

Carlton’s relationship with Dickey’s began over a decade ago as a loyal customer during road trips across the South. Inspired by the quality of the food and the brand’s iconic Big Yellow Cup, he transitioned from customer to franchisee in 2022, opening a location in Baton Rouge.

“I’ve always admired Dickey’s for its commitment to authentic barbecue and community,” Carlton said. “When the time was right, I jumped at the chance to join the brand and bring its legendary barbecue to my hometown.”

Carlton’s Baton Rouge location quickly became a community favorite, supported by partnerships with Louisiana State University (LSU) athletics. Through catering for the LSU baseball team and participation in NCAA-compliant dining programs, Carlton’s restaurant has deepened its local ties while introducing a new generation to Dickey’s.

“Community engagement is at the heart of what we do,” Carlton said. “Whether it’s serving LSU athletes or offering discounts to students and staff, we aim to build lasting relationships while delivering exceptional barbecue.”

Recently, Carlton expanded his footprint by acquiring three additional Dickey’s locations, taking on the challenge of revitalizing stores with untapped potential. He credits Dickey’s proven systems and franchise support for giving him the tools to succeed.

“Dickey’s provides a clear roadmap for franchisees,” Carlton said. “The structure, support, and brand recognition are invaluable, allowing me to focus on growth and delivering great guest experiences.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, commended Carlton’s leadership and vision for the brand.

“Scott’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence embody what makes Dickey’s strong,” Dickey said. “He’s a natural leader who understands the value of community engagement and teamwork. We’re thrilled to support him as he continues to grow with the brand.”

Before joining Dickey’s, Carlton’s career spanned diverse industries, including accounting, mortgage banking, and construction. His experience as a restaurateur gave him a deep appreciation for the support and structure a franchise model provides.

“Scott is the kind of franchisee every brand dreams of—strategic, passionate, and driven to make a difference,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “His ability to bring Dickey’s values to life in his restaurants is truly inspiring, and we’re excited to see what he accomplishes next.”

Carlton’s ultimate goal is to expand to 10-15 locations across the region while creating opportunities for his team. He is committed to fostering growth within his restaurants, including providing leadership roles for his General Manager, Rob Perere, a lifelong friend and fellow Dickey’s enthusiast.

“My journey with Dickey’s has been incredibly rewarding,” Carlton added. “It’s about more than just barbecue—it’s about building a legacy, creating opportunities, and serving the communities we love.”

