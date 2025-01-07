Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces 2025 Funding Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its commitment to advancing leading-edge, nursing-driven innovations that address the needs of marginalized populations, The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation today announced the latest funding opportunities for two of its signature programs: the Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) program and the Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI) program.

“Nursing is one of the great untapped resources in healthcare,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation. “Nurses’ unparalleled vantage point at the nexus of care delivery and care consumption makes them uniquely equipped to address some of the most complex challenges facing healthcare today.”

A pipeline for nursing-driven innovation

Through a suite of interconnected programs, the Foundation has created a pipeline for innovation by supporting work at different phases of development –– from newly imagined ideas to well-established solutions. Here are the opportunities that will be available for these programs in 2025:

The Hillman Emergent Innovation program supports the development of early-stage interventions that seek to improve the health of marginalized populations.



As many as five $50,000 grants for work lasting 12 to 18 months will be awarded in 2025.

As many as ten $50,000 grants for work lasting 12 to 18 months will be awarded in 2025.

The HIC program will not be accepting applications in 2025. Instead, the Foundation will be providing a select group of Hillman grantees with discretionary funding to continue the development of their cutting-edge work. This special round of funding is intended to deepen ongoing, successful partnerships with grantees and provide the critical support to further advance and amplify the impact of their projects.



The Foundation will reinstate an open call for applications for this program in 2026.

Hillman Innovation Dissemination grants amplify the scaling efforts of established models of care. Proposals for this program are accepted by invitation only.



Who should apply and when

Those interested in applying for the Hillman Emergent Innovation or the Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life programs are encouraged to review this year’s Requests for Proposals and to register for an optional informational webinar at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The period for submitting Letters of Intent for the two funding opportunities is from January 7 to February 18 at 5 p.m. ET.

Believing that transformative ideas are as likely to come from community health clinics as they are from major academic research centers, the Foundation welcomes applications from organizations across the spectrum of care and from practitioners with a range of backgrounds.

About The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation

The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation advances bold, nursing-driven innovations that promote equitable, person-centered, and trustworthy care. It is committed to improving the health and healthcare of all people, especially populations who experience inequity, discrimination, and indifference. Its goal is to help ignite and develop game-changing interventions and to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of nurse innovators, grantees, and partners dedicated to building a healthier, more equitable future for all. For more information, please visit www.rahf.org.

Media Contact

Takouhi Mosoian, The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation (press@rahf.org)