Dedusting (in Steel Industry) Patent Landscape Report 2025, Analyzing 5,432 Patents Filed Between 2010 and 2024

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dedusting (in Steel Industry) Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dedusting in Steelmaking report provides a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, encompassing patents from 2010 to 2024 across key jurisdictions. This extensive dataset combines international patent filings with detailed market and technological insights, forming a solid basis for exploring advancements in dedusting technologies within the steel industry. By integrating both qualitative and quantitative data, the report offers a robust framework for understanding the evolution of dedusting technologies, competitive positioning, and opportunities for future growth in sustainable steel production.



This report presents a detailed analysis of the patent landscape for dedusting technologies in steelmaking, focusing on 5,432 patents filed between 2010 and 2024. The field of dedusting in steel production has witnessed remarkable growth, reflected by the surge in patent filings, driven by the industry's commitment to minimizing environmental impacts and adhering to stringent emissions regulations. China leads patent filings with 2,345 patents, followed by Germany with 1,215 and the United States with 965, showcasing global efforts to adopt advanced environmental solutions in steelmaking.



The report identifies key technological domains, including "High-Efficiency Filtration Systems," "Dry-Type Dedusting," and "Energy Recovery Systems." Innovations in these areas are pivotal for achieving greater operational efficiency, compliance with emission standards, and sustainability goals in the steel industry. Emerging trends such as hybrid dedusting systems and digital integration for real-time monitoring highlight the industry's innovative trajectory.



Key industry players include NKK Corporation, Ori Martin, Baosteel Engineering, Metinvest, and Liberty Ostrava. These companies dominate patent activities, emphasizing diverse aspects of dedusting technologies, from advanced filtration to waste heat recovery systems. For instance, Baosteel Engineering focuses on hybrid systems combining wet and dry technologies, while Liberty Ostrava pioneers in leveraging digital tools for optimizing emissions management.



Collaborative efforts remain a critical aspect of this sector, with partnerships aimed at accelerating technological innovation and addressing complex challenges. Joint ventures between research institutions and industry leaders highlight the importance of collective efforts in advancing dedusting technologies.



This report serves as a vital resource for stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, and companies, by providing a comprehensive overview of patent trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics in dedusting for steelmaking. It equips stakeholders with insights to support R&D investments, policy formulation, and strategic decision-making to foster a cleaner and more sustainable steel industry.

Companies Featured:

Primetals Technologies

CISDI

M Heavy Technology

Munstermann

Buderus Edelstahl GmbH

ArcelorMittal Monlevade

Acciaierie d'Italia

Boston Metal

Metinvest

ArcelorMittal

H2 Green Steel

Electra

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Main Processes in Dedusting

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9 Top applicant activity

3.10 Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11 Top applicant clustering

3.12 Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited

5.1.1. WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Processes

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.6. Key patents

5.1.7. Topic modeling

5.1.8. Patents clustering

5.2. CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd.

5.2.1. CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Processes

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Collaboration

5.2.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.7. Key patents

5.2.8. Topic modeling

5.2.9. Patents clustering

5.3. MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited

5.3.1. MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Processes

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Key patents

5.3.8. Topic modeling

5.3.9. Patents clustering

5.4. Kawasaki Steel Corporation

5.4.1. Kawasaki Steel Corporation Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Processes

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Collaboration

5.4.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.4.8. Patents clustering

5.5. Shandong Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

5.5.1. Shandong Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Processes

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.6. Key patents

5.5.7. Topic modeling

5.5.8. Patents clustering



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzjm9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.