Blackwell Security Combats Healthcare’s Growing Cyber Threats with MHXDR Expansion and SOC 2 Type II

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell Security , a provider of specialized cybersecurity solutions tailored for the healthcare sector, announced today a major milestone: the successful achievement of SOC 2 Type II Attestation and the expansion of its Blackwell Pulse MHXDR service. Together, these advancements underscore Blackwell’s commitment to protecting healthcare operations and patient data in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

A New Standard in Healthcare Cybersecurity

Blackwell Security has built the first-ever Managed Healthcare Extended Detection and Response (MHXDR) service, purpose-built for the needs and complexities of defending patient care and securing patient data. The expanded MHXDR offering provides healthcare organizations with continuous asset control protections, round-the-clock ePHI threat detection, and comprehensive cyber operations.

“As health system CEOs and physician practice leaders, the past few years have underscored the vital importance of preparation for unforeseen events as a cornerstone for survival and success,” said Stephen K. Klasko, M.D., M.B.A., Blackwell Security Advisor. “Anticipating potential challenges is pivotal; what may seem unintended can often be predicted. Cybersecurity and data trust emerge as the next looming 'pandemic,' and as a healthcare leader, I perceive Blackwell Security's approach to safeguarding healthcare organizations as akin to providing the essential 'PPE' in readiness for the inevitable threats to system security.”

Blackwell Pulse MHXDR now offers enhanced contextual threat intelligence capabilities, including healthcare-specific threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, and threat hunting automation. Built upon an OpenXDR framework, MHXDR integrates seamlessly with existing security tools, enabling healthcare organizations to strengthen their defenses without lengthy or costly technology transformation projects.

With resilience in healthcare operations gaining paramount importance , urgent action is needed to bolster cybersecurity initiatives across the sector. However, without the proper resources, it's nearly impossible for healthcare organizations to successfully safeguard patient data, especially with evolving cyber threats and increasing regulatory pressures. Blackwell conceived MHXDR with these challenges in mind.

Equipped with HIPAA compliance and aligned to MITRE ATT&CK, Blackwell Pulse MHXDR enhances security operations across healthcare delivery and digital healthcare settings. Its capabilities include healthcare-specific threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, and automated responses, reducing alert fatigue and elevating true threats to patient data and healthcare delivery.

SOC 2 Type II: A Validation of Excellence

In tandem with the MHXDR expansion, Blackwell Security has achieved SOC 2 Type II Attestation—a rigorous independent audit that validates the effectiveness of its controls for safeguarding sensitive information.

“This rigorous independent audit validates the effectiveness of our controls that safeguard sensitive information,” said Jason Lee, Blackwell Security Co-Founder and CIO. “We achieved this significant milestone with the guidance and expertise of Accorian, a global cybersecurity firm. Their team of experienced professionals provided crucial support throughout the entire audit process, ensuring we met all the requirements and received the SOC 2 Type II attestation.”

This milestone sets the stage for deeper collaboration with partners to advance healthcare cybersecurity solutions.

Blackwell already actively collaborates with a network of strategic partners—including security technology companies, audit advisory firms, health systems, and the General Catalyst Health Assurance Network—to refine its healthcare threat detection processes and expand access to high-quality cybersecurity solutions.

To learn more about Blackwell's MHXDR offering and its unique suite of cybersecurity solutions, visit: https://blackwellsecurity.com/services/mhxdr/ .

About Blackwell Security

Founded in 2023 and backed by a $13M round of funding co-led by General Catalyst and Rally Ventures to help bolster security operations in healthcare, Blackwell Security, Inc. specializes in protecting healthcare organizations from cyber threats with a tailored, healthcare-only managed detection and response service. From detecting vulnerabilities in real time to responding swiftly to attacks, we ensure patient safety and operational continuity at every step. BlackwellPulse MHXDR platform integrates seamlessly with your existing tools, meaning there’s no need to “rip and replace” your security stack while ensuring compliance with regulations and standards like HIPAA and SOC 2. Whether you're a digital health company, provider, payer, or a major health system, we adapt to your unique needs, providing ongoing support and expert guidance to help you stop threats and save lives. For more information, visit blackwellsecurity.com.

About Accorian

Accorian is a global cybersecurity firm that partners with corporations through their security journey. They offer expert services in strategy, compliance, testing, and security staffing solutions, empowering businesses to navigate the intricate cybersecurity landscape with confidence and success.



