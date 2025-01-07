Tumor Profiling Market Growth Outlook and Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Profiling Market by Technique, by Technology, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tumor profiling market is estimated to be USD 12.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 35.92 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to factors such as rising cancer prevalence, improvements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, the growing use of liquid biopsies, and funding and initiatives from the government.







The shift towards personalized medicine, which customizes treatment based on the individual genetic profiles of patients, is a primary driver of the tumor profiling market. By identifying specific biomarkers, oncologists can develop more effective and targeted therapies, thereby enhancing patient outcomes. According to estimates from the NHS Genomic Medicine Centre, over 200,000 patients in the UK are expected to benefit from whole genome sequencing by 2023/24, a fundamental element of comprehensive tumor profiling. This trend underscores the growing importance of tumor profiling in advancing precision medicine and improving therapeutic strategies in oncology.



By technique, the genomics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global tumor profiling market in 2024 owing to the increased adoption of genomics for cancer diagnosis, personalized treatment planning, and biomarker discovery, which offer higher accuracy in detecting genetic mutations associated with various cancers. For instance, Illumina, Inc. introduced a new iteration of their liquid biopsy assay for genomic profiling in November 2023. When tissue testing is not an option, TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 makes it possible to do complete genomic profiling (CGP) using ctDNA from blood. Additionally, the epigenetics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on understanding gene expression changes in cancer, advancements in epigenetic assays, and increasing research on cancer epigenetics for early diagnosis and targeted therapy.



By technology, the sequencing techniques segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Tumor Profiling market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in comprehensive tumor analysis, allowing for in-depth genetic profiling, mutation detection, and personalized cancer therapy selection. For instance, Lucene Health Inc. unveiled the ground-breaking multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, LucenceINSIGHT, in May 2023. The first MCED test, a ctDNA-based liquid biopsy test that can screen for ten prevalent malignancies in a single blood draw, makes its premiere globally. Additionally, the immunohistochemistry segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use in clinical settings, and capability to identify specific cancer biomarkers, aiding in accurate tumor classification and targeted treatment.



By application, the personalized cancer medicine segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Tumor Profiling market in 2024 owing to the growing emphasis on tailored treatment approaches that improve patient outcomes, coupled with advancements in molecular profiling that support the development of personalized therapies. For instance, Velsera, a top global provider of healthcare technology, is thrilled to report in September 2024 that our cutting-edge tumor profiling technology is a crucial part of the knowledge base supporting the Illumina TruSightTM Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive IVD results report. Velsera's state-of-the-art tumor profiling technology is integrated into TSO Comprehensive's knowledge base, improving patient care by facilitating individualized treatment across the country. Additionally, the research segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its expanding focus on cancer research, increasing funding for oncology studies, and the use of tumor profiling to discover novel drug targets and therapeutic strategies.



By end-user, the research institutions and academic centers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Tumor Profiling market in 2024 owing to the increased government and private funding for cancer research, collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, and the use of tumor profiling in large-scale cancer genomics projects. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved Pillar Biosciences, Inc.'s Premarket Approval (PMA) supplement application for its oncoRevealTM CDx pan-cancer solid tumor in vitro diagnostic (IVD) in April 2024. Pillar Biosciences, Inc. is the leader in Decision MedicineTM and develops and distributes next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests to localize testing and reduce time to treatment initiation and testing costs. With this approval, oncoRevealTM Dx's indication has been expanded to encompass general solid tumor profiling in addition to EGFR & KRAS therapy selection in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC). Additionally, the diagnostic laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for molecular diagnostics, increased adoption of advanced tumor profiling technologies, and growing emphasis on early cancer detection and precision diagnostics.



The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced tumor profiling technologies, substantial investment in cancer research, and the presence of leading market players in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing cancer incidence rates, rising awareness about personalized medicine, and growing investments in biotechnology and cancer research across emerging economies like China, India, and Japan. For instance, in July 2024, LSI Medience Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation, and ACT Genomics Co. Ltd., a pioneer in comprehensive cancer genomic profiling, announced that they had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together in the Japanese market. The advancement of personalized medicine in Japan has advanced significantly as a result of this strategic relationship.



