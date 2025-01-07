ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement on December 31st, 2024

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, January 7th, 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2024:

-        7,976 shares
-        € 918,245.93

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,588
-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,565
-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 84,788 shares for € 3,802,873.09
-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 80,214 shares for € 3,622,741.33

As a reminder:
•  the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2024 on the liquidity account:

-        3,402 shares
-        € 1,085,569.80

-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,712
-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,880
-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,210 shares for € 4,059,854.68
-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 73,779 shares for € 3,978,361.69

•        the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-        22,970 shares
-        € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indices.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com 

 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total2 58884 7883 802 873,09 2 56580 2143 622 741,33
07/01/2024--- 732 265125 118,60
07/02/20243197653 884,96 341 05058 075,50
07/03/2024--- 331 01556 951,65
07/04/20243064936 519,23 4301 716,90
07/05/2024--- 2438021 413,00
07/08/20241130117 087,77 1424013 756,80
07/09/2024718910 703,07 2340022 868,00
07/10/2024381 60081 904,00 ---
07/11/20241240020 436,00 ---
07/12/20242442 279,20 730015 606,00
07/15/20241038820 094,52 2055028 572,50
07/16/20242256829 445,12 3185044 166,00
07/17/2024351 20061 476,00 1040020 676,00
07/18/20241235017 731,00 2185043 316,00
07/19/20241956828 718,08 1638819 737,56
07/22/20242035017 755,50 2581241 355,16
07/23/20242060030 636,00 1975038 362,50
07/24/20241630015 204,00 1230015 291,00
07/25/2024421 33266 213,72 51075 339,30
07/26/20241140019 636,00 ---
07/29/20242780038 856,00 1027013 227,30
07/30/2024--- 341 20059 208,00
07/31/20241570034 496,00 1250024 820,00
08/01/20241970034 181,00 935017 244,50
08/02/20241765331 344,00 51024 937,82
08/05/2024451 22456 340,72 42009 286,00
08/06/202441506 915,00 291 15053 636,00
08/07/20241330014 109,00 2185040 383,50
08/08/20241540018 884,00 825011 840,00
08/09/202441507 170,00 2080038 344,00
08/12/2024--- 621 64881 394,72
08/13/20243888043 296,00 5964 751,04
08/14/202417341,95 2161430 435,98
08/15/20241343021 366,70 1142020 966,40
08/16/202461004 995,00 1952026 260,00
08/19/20241349124 952,62 1321110 779,99
08/20/20241959229 813,12 1022411 329,92
08/21/202451487 454,76 2983642 602,56
08/22/2024--- 1739020 283,90
08/23/2024361 49677 283,36 ---
08/26/202431025 268,30 2279040 898,30
08/27/20242484843 578,72 1446323 895,43
08/28/20241527013 840,20 1850726 080,08
08/29/20241033417 070,74 1026513 594,50
08/30/20241025012 832,50 1843522 389,45
09/02/20242055027 934,50 1030415 488,80
09/03/20244296048 192,00 1864632 493,80
09/04/2024401 10054 615,00 1452025 963,60
09/05/20242655027 082,00 1870034 538,00
09/06/20242670234 671,78 3078138 792,27
09/09/2024--- 3077138 449,77
09/10/20241770034 888,00 3885042 491,50
09/11/20242799949 430,52 1140019 884,00
09/12/2024783 150147 987,00 630014 379,00
09/13/2024351 46066 503,00 2985139 069,41
09/16/2024391 49066 394,40 82008 966,00
09/17/2024401 55066 789,50 111707 507,20
09/18/20242185035 844,50 732013 529,60
09/19/2024525010 645,00 371 14248 809,08
09/20/202471606 904,00 311 19852 544,28
09/23/20241231013 686,50 2790040 248,00
09/24/2024--- 371 10050 446,00
09/25/2024931814 752,02 351 20055 800,00
09/26/20241445021 168,00 421 34163 482,94
09/27/2024--- 371 19457 371,70
09/30/20241535017 031,00 3495046 445,50
10/01/2024331 21058 890,70 2265031 824,00
10/02/2024341 00147 917,87 1665031 265,00
10/03/20241770133 486,77 1780038 392,00
10/04/2024231 14854 667,76 31507 189,50
10/07/20241144721 563,28 2590043 461,00
10/08/2024452 102101 106,20 1245021 744,00
10/09/2024--- 2268533 256,75
10/10/2024311 03951 025,29 2796647 517,54
10/11/2024301 10053 570,00 2502 465,00
10/14/2024281 00248 436,68 1765031 570,50
10/15/20241050024 470,00 2160029 418,00
10/16/20241265031 960,50 2383441 174,58
10/17/2024231 10054 307,00 1955027 252,50
10/18/2024271 29863 407,30 21004 945,00
10/21/2024481 45069 078,00 1668632 866,26
10/22/20241445021 294,00 2064830 754,08
10/23/2024421 05049 402,50 926612 682,88
10/24/20243578236 237,88 930014 031,00
10/25/2024524 050167 143,50 ---
10/28/2024411 37552 470,00 3295036 432,50
10/29/20241765024 498,50 401 40053 592,00
10/30/20243275029 002,50 1751319 981,35
10/31/20241855121 059,22 2357522 120,25
11/01/20242491 866,90 3487934 316,16
11/04/20242258223 105,40 2355822 336,74
11/05/2024381 01839 345,70 2265025 285,00
11/06/2024431 35051 016,50 291 05040 005,00
11/07/20241501 877,50 301 15044 010,50
11/08/20243567526 163,00 72509 810,00
11/11/202452007 670,00 1132512 538,50
11/12/20243090034 245,00 1570026 817,00
11/13/20243675028 177,50 2165024 570,00
11/14/20243065124 373,44 3294135 372,19
11/15/2024331 09940 377,26 1140014 944,00
11/18/20241980028 808,00 2876927 968,53
11/19/20243190031 536,00 1455119 417,24
11/20/20242686330 135,96 3066723 485,07
11/21/20241333711 724,23 1143615 225,12
11/22/202451605 566,40 1768224 040,50
11/25/2024381 37848 863,88 391 19942 672,41
11/26/202492729 568,96 301 17142 331,65
11/27/20242390033 246,00 341 15943 126,39
11/28/20241555020 498,50 1980029 984,00
11/29/20241030011 286,00 1660022 758,00
12/02/2024591 92570 628,25 62007 416,00
12/03/20243479027 776,40 1140014 136,00
12/04/20241445016 128,00 2470025 340,00
12/05/202472007 106,00 2698335 309,36
12/06/20241565023 894,00 1975528 002,95
12/09/20242455720 731,54 391 35050 976,00
12/10/2024940215 215,70 1028310 759,66
12/11/2024--- 3539315 240,54
12/12/20241235013 734,00 1854921 625,11
12/13/202462008 250,00 591 97581 824,25
12/16/2024671 90875 480,48 51515 990,17
12/17/20244894236 954,66 2264025 196,80
12/18/202451505 887,50 411 00940 491,17
12/19/202441355 414,85 ---
12/23/20241841516 421,55 ---
12/24/2024--- 625010 435,00
12/30/20241638516 170,00 2854823 098,20
12/31/2024--- 471 45264 338,12

