ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement on December 31st, 2024

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, January 7th, 2025

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2024:

- 7,976 shares

- € 918,245.93

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,588

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,565

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 84,788 shares for € 3,802,873.09

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 80,214 shares for € 3,622,741.33

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2024 on the liquidity account:

- 3,402 shares

- € 1,085,569.80

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,712

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,880

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,210 shares for € 4,059,854.68

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 73,779 shares for € 3,978,361.69

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 22,970 shares

- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2 588 84 788 3 802 873,09 2 565 80 214 3 622 741,33 07/01/2024 - - - 73 2 265 125 118,60 07/02/2024 31 976 53 884,96 34 1 050 58 075,50 07/03/2024 - - - 33 1 015 56 951,65 07/04/2024 30 649 36 519,23 4 30 1 716,90 07/05/2024 - - - 24 380 21 413,00 07/08/2024 11 301 17 087,77 14 240 13 756,80 07/09/2024 7 189 10 703,07 23 400 22 868,00 07/10/2024 38 1 600 81 904,00 - - - 07/11/2024 12 400 20 436,00 - - - 07/12/2024 2 44 2 279,20 7 300 15 606,00 07/15/2024 10 388 20 094,52 20 550 28 572,50 07/16/2024 22 568 29 445,12 31 850 44 166,00 07/17/2024 35 1 200 61 476,00 10 400 20 676,00 07/18/2024 12 350 17 731,00 21 850 43 316,00 07/19/2024 19 568 28 718,08 16 388 19 737,56 07/22/2024 20 350 17 755,50 25 812 41 355,16 07/23/2024 20 600 30 636,00 19 750 38 362,50 07/24/2024 16 300 15 204,00 12 300 15 291,00 07/25/2024 42 1 332 66 213,72 5 107 5 339,30 07/26/2024 11 400 19 636,00 - - - 07/29/2024 27 800 38 856,00 10 270 13 227,30 07/30/2024 - - - 34 1 200 59 208,00 07/31/2024 15 700 34 496,00 12 500 24 820,00 08/01/2024 19 700 34 181,00 9 350 17 244,50 08/02/2024 17 653 31 344,00 5 102 4 937,82 08/05/2024 45 1 224 56 340,72 4 200 9 286,00 08/06/2024 4 150 6 915,00 29 1 150 53 636,00 08/07/2024 13 300 14 109,00 21 850 40 383,50 08/08/2024 15 400 18 884,00 8 250 11 840,00 08/09/2024 4 150 7 170,00 20 800 38 344,00 08/12/2024 - - - 62 1 648 81 394,72 08/13/2024 38 880 43 296,00 5 96 4 751,04 08/14/2024 1 7 341,95 21 614 30 435,98 08/15/2024 13 430 21 366,70 11 420 20 966,40 08/16/2024 6 100 4 995,00 19 520 26 260,00 08/19/2024 13 491 24 952,62 13 211 10 779,99 08/20/2024 19 592 29 813,12 10 224 11 329,92 08/21/2024 5 148 7 454,76 29 836 42 602,56 08/22/2024 - - - 17 390 20 283,90 08/23/2024 36 1 496 77 283,36 - - - 08/26/2024 3 102 5 268,30 22 790 40 898,30 08/27/2024 24 848 43 578,72 14 463 23 895,43 08/28/2024 15 270 13 840,20 18 507 26 080,08 08/29/2024 10 334 17 070,74 10 265 13 594,50 08/30/2024 10 250 12 832,50 18 435 22 389,45 09/02/2024 20 550 27 934,50 10 304 15 488,80 09/03/2024 42 960 48 192,00 18 646 32 493,80 09/04/2024 40 1 100 54 615,00 14 520 25 963,60 09/05/2024 26 550 27 082,00 18 700 34 538,00 09/06/2024 26 702 34 671,78 30 781 38 792,27 09/09/2024 - - - 30 771 38 449,77 09/10/2024 17 700 34 888,00 38 850 42 491,50 09/11/2024 27 999 49 430,52 11 400 19 884,00 09/12/2024 78 3 150 147 987,00 6 300 14 379,00 09/13/2024 35 1 460 66 503,00 29 851 39 069,41 09/16/2024 39 1 490 66 394,40 8 200 8 966,00 09/17/2024 40 1 550 66 789,50 11 170 7 507,20 09/18/2024 21 850 35 844,50 7 320 13 529,60 09/19/2024 5 250 10 645,00 37 1 142 48 809,08 09/20/2024 7 160 6 904,00 31 1 198 52 544,28 09/23/2024 12 310 13 686,50 27 900 40 248,00 09/24/2024 - - - 37 1 100 50 446,00 09/25/2024 9 318 14 752,02 35 1 200 55 800,00 09/26/2024 14 450 21 168,00 42 1 341 63 482,94 09/27/2024 - - - 37 1 194 57 371,70 09/30/2024 15 350 17 031,00 34 950 46 445,50 10/01/2024 33 1 210 58 890,70 22 650 31 824,00 10/02/2024 34 1 001 47 917,87 16 650 31 265,00 10/03/2024 17 701 33 486,77 17 800 38 392,00 10/04/2024 23 1 148 54 667,76 3 150 7 189,50 10/07/2024 11 447 21 563,28 25 900 43 461,00 10/08/2024 45 2 102 101 106,20 12 450 21 744,00 10/09/2024 - - - 22 685 33 256,75 10/10/2024 31 1 039 51 025,29 27 966 47 517,54 10/11/2024 30 1 100 53 570,00 2 50 2 465,00 10/14/2024 28 1 002 48 436,68 17 650 31 570,50 10/15/2024 10 500 24 470,00 21 600 29 418,00 10/16/2024 12 650 31 960,50 23 834 41 174,58 10/17/2024 23 1 100 54 307,00 19 550 27 252,50 10/18/2024 27 1 298 63 407,30 2 100 4 945,00 10/21/2024 48 1 450 69 078,00 16 686 32 866,26 10/22/2024 14 450 21 294,00 20 648 30 754,08 10/23/2024 42 1 050 49 402,50 9 266 12 682,88 10/24/2024 35 782 36 237,88 9 300 14 031,00 10/25/2024 52 4 050 167 143,50 - - - 10/28/2024 41 1 375 52 470,00 32 950 36 432,50 10/29/2024 17 650 24 498,50 40 1 400 53 592,00 10/30/2024 32 750 29 002,50 17 513 19 981,35 10/31/2024 18 551 21 059,22 23 575 22 120,25 11/01/2024 2 49 1 866,90 34 879 34 316,16 11/04/2024 22 582 23 105,40 23 558 22 336,74 11/05/2024 38 1 018 39 345,70 22 650 25 285,00 11/06/2024 43 1 350 51 016,50 29 1 050 40 005,00 11/07/2024 1 50 1 877,50 30 1 150 44 010,50 11/08/2024 35 675 26 163,00 7 250 9 810,00 11/11/2024 5 200 7 670,00 11 325 12 538,50 11/12/2024 30 900 34 245,00 15 700 26 817,00 11/13/2024 36 750 28 177,50 21 650 24 570,00 11/14/2024 30 651 24 373,44 32 941 35 372,19 11/15/2024 33 1 099 40 377,26 11 400 14 944,00 11/18/2024 19 800 28 808,00 28 769 27 968,53 11/19/2024 31 900 31 536,00 14 551 19 417,24 11/20/2024 26 863 30 135,96 30 667 23 485,07 11/21/2024 13 337 11 724,23 11 436 15 225,12 11/22/2024 5 160 5 566,40 17 682 24 040,50 11/25/2024 38 1 378 48 863,88 39 1 199 42 672,41 11/26/2024 9 272 9 568,96 30 1 171 42 331,65 11/27/2024 23 900 33 246,00 34 1 159 43 126,39 11/28/2024 15 550 20 498,50 19 800 29 984,00 11/29/2024 10 300 11 286,00 16 600 22 758,00 12/02/2024 59 1 925 70 628,25 6 200 7 416,00 12/03/2024 34 790 27 776,40 11 400 14 136,00 12/04/2024 14 450 16 128,00 24 700 25 340,00 12/05/2024 7 200 7 106,00 26 983 35 309,36 12/06/2024 15 650 23 894,00 19 755 28 002,95 12/09/2024 24 557 20 731,54 39 1 350 50 976,00 12/10/2024 9 402 15 215,70 10 283 10 759,66 12/11/2024 - - - 35 393 15 240,54 12/12/2024 12 350 13 734,00 18 549 21 625,11 12/13/2024 6 200 8 250,00 59 1 975 81 824,25 12/16/2024 67 1 908 75 480,48 5 151 5 990,17 12/17/2024 48 942 36 954,66 22 640 25 196,80 12/18/2024 5 150 5 887,50 41 1 009 40 491,17 12/19/2024 4 135 5 414,85 - - - 12/23/2024 18 415 16 421,55 - - - 12/24/2024 - - - 6 250 10 435,00 12/30/2024 16 385 16 170,00 28 548 23 098,20 12/31/2024 - - - 47 1 452 64 338,12

