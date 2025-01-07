Half yearly achievement report on quotations liquidity mandate - December 31, 2024

Ivry-sur Seine – France, January 7, 2025

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY REPORT ON FNAC DARTY LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

96,905 shares

€2,139,858

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

144,654 shares

€660,825

From July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 a total of:

294,561 shares were purchased for €8,246,223 (2,097 transactions)

305,658 shares were sold for €8,610,197 (2,112 transactions)

