The Patterson Family Foundation Awards $75,000 to Fund Scholarships for University of the Virgin Islands Students

U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) has announced a generous $75,000 gift from The Patterson Family Foundation. This remarkable contribution will fund 10 scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year, supporting first-year undergraduate and graduate students aspiring to pursue careers in writing or teaching writing.

Each scholarship, valued at $7,500, will provide critical financial aid to full-time students embarking on their academic journeys. The funds aim to empower emerging writers and educators, equipping them with the necessary resources to succeed and inspire future generations.

James Patterson, one of the world’s most renowned and bestselling authors, has long championed literacy and education. His Patterson Family Foundation annually funds scholarships at institutions including Vanderbilt University, Manhattan College, and the University of Wisconsin. The foundation also funds Teacher Education Scholarships at several prestigious universities nationwide. UVI is honored to join this distinguished list of institutions supported by Patterson’s vision and philanthropy.

“The University of the Virgin Islands is profoundly grateful to The Patterson Family Foundation for this generous investment in our students and their futures,” said UVI President Dr. Safiya George. “This gift is a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to literacy, education, and the power of storytelling, which align seamlessly with UVI’s mission to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Michael Morsberger, UVI’s vice president for Institutional Advancement, shared similar sentiments: “Scholarships like these don’t just change lives; they change communities. The Patterson Family Foundation’s support will open doors for students to achieve their dreams and pursue careers that will enrich the cultural and intellectual fabric of the Virgin Islands and beyond.”

The Patterson Family Foundation’s gift underscores its dedication to fostering talent and advancing education. Over the years, James Patterson and his foundation have donated millions to promote literacy, fund scholarships, and support educational initiatives worldwide.

About James Patterson

James Patterson is an internationally acclaimed author whose works include the Alex Cross series, Women’s Murder Club, and Middle School series. With over 425 million books sold worldwide and numerous accolades, Patterson has also been a tireless advocate for education and literacy. Through his foundation, he has supported students, educators, libraries, and bookstores with substantial grants and scholarships, ensuring that the joy of reading and the art of storytelling continues to thrive.

About the University of the Virgin Islands

The University of the Virgin Islands is a public, co-ed, land-grant institution that offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs. Located in the beautiful U.S. Virgin Islands, UVI is the only HBCU (Historically Black College and University) outside the mainland United States. The University is dedicated to student success and committed to educating and empowering students through an environment that promotes creativity, innovation and excellence in teaching, student learning, research, and community engagement.

