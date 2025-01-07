Dassault Aviation: Deliveries, order intakes and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31, 2024

Dassault Aviation (consolidated figures)

Deliveries, order intakes and backlog

in number of new aircraft as of December 31, 2024

(unaudited figures)



AIRCRAFT DELIVERED IN 2024

21 Rafale (14 France, 7 Export) were delivered, while 20 had been guided, versus 13 Rafale (11 France, 2 Export) delivered in 2023.

31 Falcon were delivered, while 35 had been guided, versus 26 Falcon delivered in 2023.

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2024

30 Export Rafale were ordered versus 60 Rafale (42 France, 18 Export) in 2023.

26 Falcon were ordered versus 23 Falcon in 2023.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31, 2024, the backlog includes:

220 Rafale (164 Export, 56 France) versus 211 Rafale as of December 31, 2023,

(164 Export, 56 France) versus 211 Rafale as of December 31, 2023, 79 Falcon versus 84 Falcon as of December 31, 2023.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation will publish its full annual results on March 5, 2025, including the revenue amount in euros (as well as the amounts in euros for order intakes and backlog).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2023, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 13,500 employees. dassault-aviation.com

