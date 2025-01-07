KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – January 7, 2025

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2024:

  • Available resources on December 31, 2024: 67,087 Klépierre shares and 10,037,145.16 euros;
  • Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2024: 2,184;
  • Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2024: 2,196;
  • Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2024: 1,477,246 shares for 41,298,701.57 euros;
  • Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2024: 1,563,859 shares for 43,585,088.22 euros.

As a reminder,

  • At June 30, 2024, available resources were 153,700 Klépierre shares and 7,577,451.28 euros.
  • At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
01/07/2024-48-35,000-892,500.00
02/07/20248154,00012,000100,560.00303,960.00
03/07/20242412,00018,00050,920.00461,880.00
04/07/20241378,4508,000218,094.50206,960.00
05/07/20244195,55012,000142,801.50310,920.00
08/07/2024181318,00014,000463,500.00364,980.00
09/07/202415315,0006,000370,050.00148,560.00
10/07/2024-17-17,000-423,640.00
11/07/20242262,85716,00070,767.89400,320.00
12/07/20245296,00010,000149,700.00251,200.00
15/07/202419-14,000-351,120.00-
16/07/20245284,00014,057100,320.00354,517.54
17/07/20241086,0009,021150,180.00227,329.20
18/07/2024191212,0897,922304,884.58200,347.38
19/07/202421316,0004,000400,800.00100,560.00
22/07/2024133014,00018,000352,940.00455,400.00
23/07/2024171614,00016,000351,540.00402,720.00
24/07/2024261424,00012,000599,280.00300,480.00
25/07/2024403116,00022,187396,160.00552,234.43
26/07/2024111712,08414,868301,737.48372,443.40
29/07/20247376,00018,955151,140.00478,234.65
30/07/2024161114,99812,000378,099.58303,240.00
31/07/2024-21-15,000-397,200.00
July 2024271446215,028312,0105,404,595.537,909,626.60
01/08/20245184,00013,000106,680.00348,010.00
02/08/202416149,0006,000239,310.00160,560.00
05/08/2024411315,00012,000393,000.00316,440.00
06/08/2024181518,00016,000469,440.00420,160.00
07/08/20241283,00014,00079,500.00371,840.00
08/08/2024402119,00016,000499,890.00422,080.00
09/08/202425614,0006,000370,300.00159,300.00
12/08/202429514,0002,000368,480.0053,000.00
13/08/2024261312,00012,163315,360.00319,886.90
14/08/20246207,00014,000185,780.00372,680.00
15/08/20245202,00010,00053,160.00266,800.00
16/08/202417118,000912476,820.0024,204.48
19/08/20247126,00010,000159,780.00267,100.00
20/08/202422316,0004,000426,080.00106,800.00
21/08/202420812,00012,000319,920.00320,520.00
22/08/2024171712,00116,000321,866.82429,760.00
23/08/20248178,00010,000214,800.00269,300.00
26/08/202415161,7007,00046,019.00189,560.00
27/08/202418118,0007,500216,640.00203,550.00
28/08/20248175,0005,000135,400.00135,750.00
29/08/2024231916,0005,000430,400.00135,950.00
30/08/20243142,00011,00054,040.00297,770.00
August 2024370308221,701209,5755,882,665.825,591,021.38


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
02/09/20242302,00016,00053,940.00436,160.00
03/09/2024221410,00011,000272,500.00300,850.00
04/09/20243172,00012,00054,800.00330,240.00
05/09/20243325,00018,000139,800.00505,080.00
06/09/2024141317,00014,000475,320.00393,960.00
09/09/202425122,0002,000617,320.0056,600.00
10/09/20248144,00016,000111,760.00451,520.00
11/09/2024231016,00010,000453,120.00284,900.00
12/09/2024-48-16,000-460,480.00
13/09/2024-20-8,000-232,640.00
16/09/202430-30,000-874,500.00-
17/09/2024361020,0006,000582,400.00175,680.00
18/09/202482514,00018,000407,680.00525,600.00
19/09/2024283014,00016,000410,480.00471,680.00
20/09/202410289,00014,000263,700.00411,740.00
23/09/20242184,00020,000117,440.00590,000.00
24/09/2024222224,00012,000705,840.00354,480.00
25/09/20248364,00018,000117,800.00532,260.00
26/09/2024311418,05910,000536,713.48298,200.00
27/09/2024412318,00012,000531,720.00355,680.00
30/09/202422-16,000-469,120.00-
September 2024338405249,059249,0007,195,953.487,167,750.00
01/10/2024183818,00022,000531,180.00652,300.00
02/10/202423222,0002,000645,480.0058,800.00
03/10/202436926,00010,000752,960.00291,200.00
04/10/2024142510,00019,952290,800.00582,598.40
07/10/2024162814,00024,000406,140.00698,880.00
08/10/2024-40-22,000-642,840.00
09/10/202410254,00020,000117,200.00588,800.00
10/10/202441426,0004,001763,360.00117,829.45
11/10/2024121120,00029.30592,200.00
14/10/202433220,0002,000589,600.0059,200.00
15/10/202417158,00018,000236,800.00536,400.00
16/10/2024566,0008,084180,180.00243,328.40
17/10/2024201218,00014,000543,960.00424,060.00
18/10/202437618,3326,000551,793.20181,140.00
21/10/2024331822,00010,000660,440.00300,400.00
22/10/2024531136,00010,0001,067,400.00297,400.00
23/10/2024132318,00024,000533,340.00714,000.00
24/10/20248236,19318,000184,241.75536,220.00
25/10/202448819,8078,000586,089.13237,440.00
28/10/2024-35-26,000-773,760.00
29/10/2024262220,0008,000595,400.00239,840.00
30/10/202420716,0008,000472,160.00238,000.00
31/10/2024221011,0009,000321,640.00263,700.00
October 2024494390339,333313,03710,030,193.389,270,336.25


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
01/11/202417313,77322,000110,699.82648,340.00
04/11/202433518,0005,000525,600.00146,450.00
05/11/202431220,0003,000577,200.0087,300.00
06/11/2024291422,2956,000637,191.10173,820.00
07/11/20242232,00017,15056,600.00488,775.00
08/11/2024-19-18,000-516,960.00
11/11/2024-24-10,086-290,981.10
12/11/202441322,0002,000627,440.0057,400.00
13/11/202426517,5354,000501,325.65115,000.00
14/11/2024-39-24,000-693,120.00
15/11/2024-6-4,000-116,000.00
18/11/202427-14,255-411,114.20-
19/11/20243154,00016,000115,400.00464,160.00
20/11/202425218,0002,000518,400.0058,200.00
21/11/2024333217,00018,000487,220.00518,760.00
22/11/2024-35-30,000-869,400.00
25/11/2024401634,0004,000971,380.00117,200.00
26/11/2024261918,0006,000510,480.00171,120.00
27/11/20246376,00024,000169,020.00681,840.00
28/11/202410138,00016,000227,360.00456,320.00
29/11/202423237,08016,000201,567.60456,960.00
November 2024372363231,938247,2366,647,998.377,128,106.10
02/12/2024401126,0006,000732,420.00170,400.00
03/12/20242302,00020,00056,000.00563,600.00
04/12/202411248,00016,000223,920.00452,320.00
05/12/2024241312,00010,000339,240.00283,000.00
06/12/20241232,00016,00056,400.00455,360.00
09/12/202426-32,000-904,640.00-
10/12/2024401628,00020,000773,080.00554,800.00
11/12/2024311216,18010,000449,156.80278,200.00
12/12/2024-46-30,000-836,700.00
13/12/202415362,00020,00055,600.00559,800.00
16/12/202425619,82017,000549,608.60471,920.00
17/12/202423612,00010,000333,120.00278,400.00
18/12/2024-16-16,000-445,920.00
19/12/202434-24,476-673,824.28-
20/12/202412225,61922,000154,016.79610,060.00
23/12/202422-16,000-444,320.00-
24/12/2024112110,00127.82278,927.89
27/12/2024764,0004,000111,200.00111,720.00
30/12/20242228,0002,000222,800.0055,800.00
31/12/2024332,0914,00057,920.70111,320.00
December 2024339284220,187233,0016,137,294.996,518,247.89
SECOND HALF 20242,1842,1961,477,2461,563,85941,298,701.5743,585,088.22

AGENDA
February 12, 2025          2024 full-year earnings (after market close)

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS 
Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com		 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the premier shopping malls specialist with an exclusive focus on continental Europe, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.9 billion at June 30, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), one of the leading operators of shopping centers in Scandinavia. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

