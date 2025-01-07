KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – January 7, 2025

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2024:

Available resources on December 31, 2024: 67,087 Klépierre shares and 10,037,145.16 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2024: 2,184;

Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2024: 2,196;

Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2024: 1,477,246 shares for 41,298,701.57 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2024: 1,563,859 shares for 43,585,088.22 euros.





As a reminder,

At June 30, 2024, available resources were 153,700 Klépierre shares and 7,577,451.28 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/07/2024 - 48 - 35,000 - 892,500.00 02/07/2024 8 15 4,000 12,000 100,560.00 303,960.00 03/07/2024 2 41 2,000 18,000 50,920.00 461,880.00 04/07/2024 13 7 8,450 8,000 218,094.50 206,960.00 05/07/2024 4 19 5,550 12,000 142,801.50 310,920.00 08/07/2024 18 13 18,000 14,000 463,500.00 364,980.00 09/07/2024 15 3 15,000 6,000 370,050.00 148,560.00 10/07/2024 - 17 - 17,000 - 423,640.00 11/07/2024 2 26 2,857 16,000 70,767.89 400,320.00 12/07/2024 5 29 6,000 10,000 149,700.00 251,200.00 15/07/2024 19 - 14,000 - 351,120.00 - 16/07/2024 5 28 4,000 14,057 100,320.00 354,517.54 17/07/2024 10 8 6,000 9,021 150,180.00 227,329.20 18/07/2024 19 12 12,089 7,922 304,884.58 200,347.38 19/07/2024 21 3 16,000 4,000 400,800.00 100,560.00 22/07/2024 13 30 14,000 18,000 352,940.00 455,400.00 23/07/2024 17 16 14,000 16,000 351,540.00 402,720.00 24/07/2024 26 14 24,000 12,000 599,280.00 300,480.00 25/07/2024 40 31 16,000 22,187 396,160.00 552,234.43 26/07/2024 11 17 12,084 14,868 301,737.48 372,443.40 29/07/2024 7 37 6,000 18,955 151,140.00 478,234.65 30/07/2024 16 11 14,998 12,000 378,099.58 303,240.00 31/07/2024 - 21 - 15,000 - 397,200.00 July 2024 271 446 215,028 312,010 5,404,595.53 7,909,626.60 01/08/2024 5 18 4,000 13,000 106,680.00 348,010.00 02/08/2024 16 14 9,000 6,000 239,310.00 160,560.00 05/08/2024 41 13 15,000 12,000 393,000.00 316,440.00 06/08/2024 18 15 18,000 16,000 469,440.00 420,160.00 07/08/2024 1 28 3,000 14,000 79,500.00 371,840.00 08/08/2024 40 21 19,000 16,000 499,890.00 422,080.00 09/08/2024 25 6 14,000 6,000 370,300.00 159,300.00 12/08/2024 29 5 14,000 2,000 368,480.00 53,000.00 13/08/2024 26 13 12,000 12,163 315,360.00 319,886.90 14/08/2024 6 20 7,000 14,000 185,780.00 372,680.00 15/08/2024 5 20 2,000 10,000 53,160.00 266,800.00 16/08/2024 17 1 18,000 912 476,820.00 24,204.48 19/08/2024 7 12 6,000 10,000 159,780.00 267,100.00 20/08/2024 22 3 16,000 4,000 426,080.00 106,800.00 21/08/2024 20 8 12,000 12,000 319,920.00 320,520.00 22/08/2024 17 17 12,001 16,000 321,866.82 429,760.00 23/08/2024 8 17 8,000 10,000 214,800.00 269,300.00 26/08/2024 15 16 1,700 7,000 46,019.00 189,560.00 27/08/2024 18 11 8,000 7,500 216,640.00 203,550.00 28/08/2024 8 17 5,000 5,000 135,400.00 135,750.00 29/08/2024 23 19 16,000 5,000 430,400.00 135,950.00 30/08/2024 3 14 2,000 11,000 54,040.00 297,770.00 August 2024 370 308 221,701 209,575 5,882,665.82 5,591,021.38





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 02/09/2024 2 30 2,000 16,000 53,940.00 436,160.00 03/09/2024 22 14 10,000 11,000 272,500.00 300,850.00 04/09/2024 3 17 2,000 12,000 54,800.00 330,240.00 05/09/2024 3 32 5,000 18,000 139,800.00 505,080.00 06/09/2024 14 13 17,000 14,000 475,320.00 393,960.00 09/09/2024 25 1 22,000 2,000 617,320.00 56,600.00 10/09/2024 8 14 4,000 16,000 111,760.00 451,520.00 11/09/2024 23 10 16,000 10,000 453,120.00 284,900.00 12/09/2024 - 48 - 16,000 - 460,480.00 13/09/2024 - 20 - 8,000 - 232,640.00 16/09/2024 30 - 30,000 - 874,500.00 - 17/09/2024 36 10 20,000 6,000 582,400.00 175,680.00 18/09/2024 8 25 14,000 18,000 407,680.00 525,600.00 19/09/2024 28 30 14,000 16,000 410,480.00 471,680.00 20/09/2024 10 28 9,000 14,000 263,700.00 411,740.00 23/09/2024 2 18 4,000 20,000 117,440.00 590,000.00 24/09/2024 22 22 24,000 12,000 705,840.00 354,480.00 25/09/2024 8 36 4,000 18,000 117,800.00 532,260.00 26/09/2024 31 14 18,059 10,000 536,713.48 298,200.00 27/09/2024 41 23 18,000 12,000 531,720.00 355,680.00 30/09/2024 22 - 16,000 - 469,120.00 - September 2024 338 405 249,059 249,000 7,195,953.48 7,167,750.00 01/10/2024 18 38 18,000 22,000 531,180.00 652,300.00 02/10/2024 23 2 22,000 2,000 645,480.00 58,800.00 03/10/2024 36 9 26,000 10,000 752,960.00 291,200.00 04/10/2024 14 25 10,000 19,952 290,800.00 582,598.40 07/10/2024 16 28 14,000 24,000 406,140.00 698,880.00 08/10/2024 - 40 - 22,000 - 642,840.00 09/10/2024 10 25 4,000 20,000 117,200.00 588,800.00 10/10/2024 41 4 26,000 4,001 763,360.00 117,829.45 11/10/2024 1 21 1 20,000 29.30 592,200.00 14/10/2024 33 2 20,000 2,000 589,600.00 59,200.00 15/10/2024 17 15 8,000 18,000 236,800.00 536,400.00 16/10/2024 5 6 6,000 8,084 180,180.00 243,328.40 17/10/2024 20 12 18,000 14,000 543,960.00 424,060.00 18/10/2024 37 6 18,332 6,000 551,793.20 181,140.00 21/10/2024 33 18 22,000 10,000 660,440.00 300,400.00 22/10/2024 53 11 36,000 10,000 1,067,400.00 297,400.00 23/10/2024 13 23 18,000 24,000 533,340.00 714,000.00 24/10/2024 8 23 6,193 18,000 184,241.75 536,220.00 25/10/2024 48 8 19,807 8,000 586,089.13 237,440.00 28/10/2024 - 35 - 26,000 - 773,760.00 29/10/2024 26 22 20,000 8,000 595,400.00 239,840.00 30/10/2024 20 7 16,000 8,000 472,160.00 238,000.00 31/10/2024 22 10 11,000 9,000 321,640.00 263,700.00 October 2024 494 390 339,333 313,037 10,030,193.38 9,270,336.25





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/11/2024 17 31 3,773 22,000 110,699.82 648,340.00 04/11/2024 33 5 18,000 5,000 525,600.00 146,450.00 05/11/2024 31 2 20,000 3,000 577,200.00 87,300.00 06/11/2024 29 14 22,295 6,000 637,191.10 173,820.00 07/11/2024 2 23 2,000 17,150 56,600.00 488,775.00 08/11/2024 - 19 - 18,000 - 516,960.00 11/11/2024 - 24 - 10,086 - 290,981.10 12/11/2024 41 3 22,000 2,000 627,440.00 57,400.00 13/11/2024 26 5 17,535 4,000 501,325.65 115,000.00 14/11/2024 - 39 - 24,000 - 693,120.00 15/11/2024 - 6 - 4,000 - 116,000.00 18/11/2024 27 - 14,255 - 411,114.20 - 19/11/2024 3 15 4,000 16,000 115,400.00 464,160.00 20/11/2024 25 2 18,000 2,000 518,400.00 58,200.00 21/11/2024 33 32 17,000 18,000 487,220.00 518,760.00 22/11/2024 - 35 - 30,000 - 869,400.00 25/11/2024 40 16 34,000 4,000 971,380.00 117,200.00 26/11/2024 26 19 18,000 6,000 510,480.00 171,120.00 27/11/2024 6 37 6,000 24,000 169,020.00 681,840.00 28/11/2024 10 13 8,000 16,000 227,360.00 456,320.00 29/11/2024 23 23 7,080 16,000 201,567.60 456,960.00 November 2024 372 363 231,938 247,236 6,647,998.37 7,128,106.10 02/12/2024 40 11 26,000 6,000 732,420.00 170,400.00 03/12/2024 2 30 2,000 20,000 56,000.00 563,600.00 04/12/2024 11 24 8,000 16,000 223,920.00 452,320.00 05/12/2024 24 13 12,000 10,000 339,240.00 283,000.00 06/12/2024 1 23 2,000 16,000 56,400.00 455,360.00 09/12/2024 26 - 32,000 - 904,640.00 - 10/12/2024 40 16 28,000 20,000 773,080.00 554,800.00 11/12/2024 31 12 16,180 10,000 449,156.80 278,200.00 12/12/2024 - 46 - 30,000 - 836,700.00 13/12/2024 15 36 2,000 20,000 55,600.00 559,800.00 16/12/2024 25 6 19,820 17,000 549,608.60 471,920.00 17/12/2024 23 6 12,000 10,000 333,120.00 278,400.00 18/12/2024 - 16 - 16,000 - 445,920.00 19/12/2024 34 - 24,476 - 673,824.28 - 20/12/2024 12 22 5,619 22,000 154,016.79 610,060.00 23/12/2024 22 - 16,000 - 444,320.00 - 24/12/2024 1 12 1 10,001 27.82 278,927.89 27/12/2024 7 6 4,000 4,000 111,200.00 111,720.00 30/12/2024 22 2 8,000 2,000 222,800.00 55,800.00 31/12/2024 3 3 2,091 4,000 57,920.70 111,320.00 December 2024 339 284 220,187 233,001 6,137,294.99 6,518,247.89 SECOND HALF 2024 2,184 2,196 1,477,246 1,563,859 41,298,701.57 43,585,088.22

AGENDA

February 12, 2025 2024 full-year earnings (after market close)

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the premier shopping malls specialist with an exclusive focus on continental Europe, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.9 billion at June 30, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), one of the leading operators of shopping centers in Scandinavia. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment