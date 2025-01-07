Ipsen - Half year statement - 2024 12 31

Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF





Boulogne-Billancourt (France), January 7th, 2025 – Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

24,701 shares

€2,635,980.25

It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

12,751 shares

€3,137,934.80

Between July 1st, 2024 and December 31st, 2024 have been executed:

2,936 purchase transactions

2,346 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

311,792 shares and €33,997,824.80 to the purchase

321,682 shares and €35,215,771.10 to the sel

Attachment