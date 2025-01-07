Ipsen - Half year statement - 2024 12 31

Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF
Boulogne-Billancourt (France), January 7th, 2025 – Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:
- 24,701 shares
- €2,635,980.25
It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 12,751 shares
- €3,137,934.80
Between July 1st, 2024 and December 31st, 2024 have been executed:
- 2,936 purchase transactions
- 2,346 sell transactions
Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 311,792 shares and €33,997,824.80 to the purchase
- 321,682 shares and €35,215,771.10 to the sel
Attachment