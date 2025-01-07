Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2024

Strasbourg, January 7, 2025 – 06:00 pm CET

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

  • 359,661 shares
  • € 80,653.30

In the second half of 2024, a total of:

Purchases 250,777 shares€ 243,947.381,154 market transactions
Sales229 905 shares€ 230,275.171,081 market transactions


It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

  • € 500,000.00


At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

  • 164,183 shares
  • € 246,158.00

Contacts

Transgene:

Lucie LARGUIER
CFO
+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00
investorrelations@transgene.fr		 

