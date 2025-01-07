Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2024

Strasbourg, January 7, 2025 – 06:00 pm CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 359,661 shares
- € 80,653.30
In the second half of 2024, a total of:
|Purchases
|250,777 shares
|€ 243,947.38
|1,154 market transactions
|Sales
|229 905 shares
|€ 230,275.17
|1,081 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
- € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158.00
