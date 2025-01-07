Security Risk Advisors joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association





Security Risk Advisors today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Security Risk Advisors (SRA) is a leading cybersecurity firm dedicated to providing comprehensive security solutions to businesses worldwide. With a commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards, SRA offers a range of services including security testing, security program development, 24x7 monitoring and response. Joining MISA represents a significant milestone, demonstrates the company's ability to deliver impactful security solutions while increasing adoption of their SCALR XDR offering and helping clients maximize their investment in Microsoft Security technologies.

Security Risk Advisors’ SCALR™ XDR is both a platform, built on Microsoft Azure and a 24×7 monitoring service with Microsoft Sentinel. SCALR™ uses a security data lake architecture to minimize SIEM costs, maximizing the user's ability to store security events, and accelerate search and hunting capabilities. The SCALR™ XDR service is enhanced by SRA's distinctive Purple Teams & Threat Resilience Benchmarks powered by VECTR™.

“We are honored that Microsoft has recognized SRA’s expertise and proven track record by welcoming us into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This achievement further energizes our commitment to empowering clients to adopt and optimize Microsoft Security technologies, enhancing their threat management programs and overall security posture.”

- Tim Wainwright, CEO, Security Risk Advisors

“I am pleased to have Security Risk Advisors join us as a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers.”

- Parri Munsell, Senior Director, Security Partner Marketing

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Security Risk Advisors:

Security Risk Advisors offers Purple and Red Teams, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, OT Security and 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Operations. Based in Philadelphia, SRA operates across the USA, Ireland and Australia. To learn more: https://sra.io.

