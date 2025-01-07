Discover the 5 Must-Know Cheese Trends for 2025

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) unveils the 2025 Wisconsin Cheese Trends Report , offering a forward-thinking analysis of the innovations, flavor trends, and consumer preferences driving the future of the cheese industry.

"We constantly track trend research to identify emerging opportunities and strategically position Wisconsin to meet the evolving market needs," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Executive Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "As we look to next year, we’ve uncovered five key consumer insights in the cheese industry that we’ll focus on to continue delighting food enthusiasts worldwide."

Focusing on innovation and tradition, the report offers a glimpse into the evolving world of cheese and how Wisconsin remains at the forefront. From global cheese renaissance to mood-boosting snacking, the 2025 Wisconsin Cheese Trends Report explores consumer behaviors ripe for cheese implementation. For example, the research reveals that 64% of consumers are eager to try new products that incorporate old-world recipes, offering significant potential to explore creative new expressions of classic cheese varieties. The report even offers ways to “taste” each trend. To dive deeper into the insights, read the full trends report powered by Innova Market Insights by visiting wisconsindairy.org/cheesetrends .

