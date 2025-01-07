AutoScheduler.AI to Appear on SupplyChainBrain Webinar on January 29, 2025, in Conjunction with Noro-Moseley

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces it will participate in a webinar hosted by SupplyChainBrain in conjunction with Noro-Moseley on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET. The webinar, “Fueling Supply Chain Transformation: What Funding Patterns Tell Us About Supply Chain Innovation,” will feature Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler, and Vasant Kamath, General Partner, Noro-Moseley Partners.

“Navigating the world of SaaS funding can be as complex as developing groundbreaking solutions,” says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler.AI. “Whether you run a supply chain, founded a startup, or are an aspiring entrepreneur, this webinar will provide actionable insights to help you better understand what’s happening in supply chain investment.”

In this insightful free webinar, industry leaders and investors come together to discuss the latest trends and best practices for supply chain investment across startups and corporations. Attendees will learn:



Current Market Trends: Insights into what investors are looking for in 2025 and beyond.

Strategic Investments: What types of companies are getting funding, and which strategies are resonating in the Fortune 500.

Key Metrics and Storytelling: Exploring the Metrics and Strategic Decisions Driving Corporate Investments in Startups.

Lessons from Leaders: Real-world advice from successful SaaS companies and investors on what works—and what doesn’t, in working with startups.

Keith Moore is CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, a leader in warehouse orchestration. He focuses on bringing the future of technology into warehousing. AutoScheduler.AI is revolutionizing how warehouses operate by enabling real-time visibility, dynamic prioritization, and seamless collaboration across systems. This ensures not only optimal efficiency but also empowers supply chains to be more responsive to the ever-changing market needs.

Vasant Kamath is a General Partner at Noro-Moseley Partners (NMP), focusing on software and information technology investing. He leads investment opportunities and works with portfolio company management teams to develop and execute their strategic plans. Vasant currently serves on the boards of AutoScheduler.AI, Meez, Datasembly, PlexTrac, and as a board observer for Red Canary. Prior to joining NMP, Vasant held senior positions with the investment teams at Tech Square Ventures, Primus Capital and Cox Enterprises, and was a Senior Associate at Summit Partners, a global growth capital firm.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1817339739221/WN_m22AiaKZSqKi7RWldJa9kQ#/registration

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as Pepsi, General Mills, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497