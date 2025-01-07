PRISM MarketView Spotlights Quoin Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr. Michael Myers as Specialty Pharma Shares News of Highly Positive Interim Data in Most Advanced, Comprehensive Netherton Syndrome Trials

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView has released an exclusive interview with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) CEO Dr. Michael Myers, who shares the company’s notable interim data in its ongoing Netherton Syndrome clinical trials. Quoin, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, is addressing unmet medical needs for those with Netherton Syndrome (NS), a rare and sometimes fatal skin disease for which there is currently no approved treatment and no cure.





The company recently announced highly positive interim clinical data —with no safety concerns—from one of its ongoing Netherton Syndrome clinical studies examining the potential of QRX003, a topical lotion formulated with a proprietary delivery technology that targets the underlying cause of the disease. Quoin’s QRX003 program involves the most advanced NS trials being conducted under an open Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

During a discussion with PRISM MarketView, Dr. Myers noted the “life-changing potential this drug has for the Netherton community” and that “coupled with the other clinical data we have generated to date, we are very optimistic that we have a product that effectively treats this disease.”

The first subject dosed twice daily demonstrated marked improvements across all measured clinical endpoints after 12 weeks of treatment, including dramatic reduction in the skin’s visible redness, scaling and inflammation. The company has published images of the subject’s remarkable progress [here], further underscoring the therapy’s potential. Notably, the Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WINRS) declined from 7 to 2, reflecting significant relief from one of Netherton Syndrome’s most debilitating symptoms.

In addition, Dr. Myers discussed recent FDA clearance for Quoin’s whole-body clinical study, to be led by Dr. Amy Paller at Northwestern University, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of QRX003 when applied twice-daily to over 80% of the body surface area, compared to the approximately 20% being treated in ongoing studies. The most extensive application of QRX003 to date, this study is designed to simulate real-world use and generate critical safety and efficacy data to supplement the company’s submission for regulatory approval.

Other highlights for Quoin include a new pediatric study for QRX003 as well as expansion of the specialty pharma’s international footprint to ensure access to diverse patient populations and to generate robust, global data.

Dr. Myers concluded, “Looking ahead, Quoin is committed to ensuring that every patient, no matter where they are in the world, will have access to our product once approved. This commitment drives our efforts to advance QRX003 as the first FDA-approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome, meeting the needs of this underserved community.”

The full interview can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/quoin-pharmaceuticals-reveals-highly-positive-interim-data-in-most-advanced-and-comprehensive-netherton-syndrome-clinical-trials-under-open-ind/

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises three products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com.

About PRISM MarketView

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on X.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients’ securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures.

Contact:

PRISM MarketView

info@prismmarketview.com

646-863-6341

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69695fb6-060b-486d-9bf0-ff2f68fd1ec2