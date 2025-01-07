GROUPIRA Co-Founder Petros Koumantaros Appointed to Washington Saves Governing Board

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROUPIRA®, INC. (GROUPIRA®), is proud to announce that our co-founder, Petros Koumantaros, has been appointed to the Washington Saves Governing Board by Governor Jay Inslee. This appointment, effective December 16, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Petros’s career in the retirement planning and financial services industry. He will serve on the board through June 30, 2027.

Washington Saves is a vital state-facilitated program designed to provide automatic Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) for workers without access to employer-sponsored retirement plans. By offering innovative solutions to enhance retirement security, Washington Saves aims to ensure a financially stable and dignified future for all Washingtonians. Petros’s appointment reflects his deep commitment to improving financial wellness and creating opportunities for working individuals to save for retirement.

“I am deeply honored by this opportunity to serve the people of Washington State as a member of the Washington Saves Governing Board,” said Petros Koumantaros. “Contributing to initiatives that promote a financially secure future is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I look forward to working alongside dedicated leaders to design, implement, and oversee this important program to meet the needs of working Washingtonians.”

Petros’s expertise in retirement planning and his passion for financial security have been key drivers in his leadership roles at Spectrum Pension Consultants, GROUPIRA, and intellicents. His experience and dedication position him uniquely to contribute to the success of Washington Saves. Throughout his career, Petros has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving the public interest with integrity and diligence.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Governor Jay Inslee and his administration for their trust and confidence,” Petros added. “I am also deeply thankful to my family, friends, and colleagues, whose unwavering support has made this accomplishment possible.”

As a member of the Washington Saves Governing Board, Petros will collaborate with fellow board members and stakeholders to ensure the program’s goals are met, building a stronger, more financially secure future for Washington State.

Please join us in congratulating Petros Koumantaros on this well-deserved recognition and his continued commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of Washingtonians.

