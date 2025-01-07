Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 12, 2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com . Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Ahead of the call, Robinhood shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2024-q4 to submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, commodity interests, and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com .

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (“SEC”) Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com