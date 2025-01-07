Comark Group Announces Commencement of Proceedings Under Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comark Holdings Inc., Bootlegger Clothing Inc. (“Bootlegger”), cleo fashions Inc. (“cleo”), and Ricki’s Fashions Inc. (“Ricki’s”) (collectively, the “Company”) announced today that they have commenced proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”) pursuant to an initial order (the “Initial Order”) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”). The Company is a specialty fashion retailer serving customers through its Ricki’s, cleo and Bootlegger banners. Pursuant to the Initial Order, the Court has appointed Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. (in such capacity, and not in its personal capacity, the “Monitor”) as the Monitor to oversee the CCAA proceedings.

After careful consideration of all reasonably available options, the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of its stakeholders to wind down its Ricki’s and cleo operations and to close all Ricki’s and cleo retail store locations. The Company will continue to explore opportunities with respect to Bootlegger through the CCAA process, which will include reducing its retail footprint to better position the Company in today’s retail environment.

The Company intends to seek a further Court order approving the full liquidation of all Ricki’s and cleo and certain Bootlegger stores. The stores will remain open during this process.

The Company currently has 221 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Among other things, the Initial Order provides for a stay of proceedings in favour of the Company for an initial period of 10-days, subject to extension thereafter as the Court deems appropriate.

Court filings as well as other information related to the Company’s CCAA proceedings will be available on the Monitor’s website at https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/ComarkRetail.

About the Company

The Company is one of Canada’s specialty apparel retailers. Established in 1976, the Company has over 200 stores operating under three banners: Ricki’s, cleo and Bootlegger. Company stores are located in shopping malls, big box power centres and strategic suburban plazas across Canada.

For more information regarding the CCAA proceedings:

Enquiries for the Monitor may be directed to:

Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc.

Telephone: 1-833-591-1289

Email: ComarkRetail@alvarezandmarsal.com

Web: https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/ComarkRetail