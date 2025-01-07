UMH PROPERTIES, INC. DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.215 per share payable March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2025. The Company’s annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.86 per share.

Also, on January 7, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share for the period from December 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025, on the Company’s 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2025. Series D preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.59375 per share.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 139 manufactured home communities containing approximately 26,200 developed homesites, of which 10,300 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 139 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites that UMH owns and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

