The Honest Company Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón, Chief Financial Officer, Dave Loretta and Chief Growth Officer, Kate Barton will participate in investor meetings and host a presentation at the ICR Conference 2025 in Orlando, Florida on January 14, 2025.

The presentation will be webcast live on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at https://wsw.com/webcast/icr10/hnst/1674211 . An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 30 days.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

