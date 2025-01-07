What’s New for Veganuary 2025?

Washington D.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veganuary , the non-profit organization encouraging millions to celebrate and explore plant-based eating during January and beyond, is announcing its first 2025 highlights.

Food updates:

Over 2,100 new vegan products and menu options were introduced worldwide during Veganuary 2024. Below are the Veganuary US 2025 food announcements so far:

Restaurants with new menu items and/or special offers :

Ike's Love & Sandwiches (over 100 locations around the country; launched a new sandwich for January called “The Veganuary”)

(over 100 locations around the country; launched a new sandwich for January called “The Veganuary”) Voodoo Doughnut ($10 off vegan dozen during January; available at 18 locations around the country excluding airport and Universal Citywalk locations)

($10 off vegan dozen during January; available at 18 locations around the country excluding airport and Universal Citywalk locations) Crisp & Green (over 100 locations around the country; launched two new vegan bowls: the Vegan #Squashgoals and the Vegan Fiesta Bowl)

(over 100 locations around the country; launched two new vegan bowls: the Vegan #Squashgoals and the Vegan Fiesta Bowl) Rush Bowls (over 50 locations around the country; offering Detox Bowl throughout January + in honor of Veganuary, offering a “buy one Detox Bowl, get half off any other bowl or smoothie” through the app with code VEGANUARY)

(over 50 locations around the country; offering Detox Bowl throughout January + in honor of Veganuary, offering a “buy one Detox Bowl, get half off any other bowl or smoothie” through the app with code VEGANUARY) Blue Sushi Sake Grill (22 locations across the country; weekly $5 and 30% off Veganuary specials on select vegan menu items)

(22 locations across the country; weekly $5 and 30% off Veganuary specials on select vegan menu items) Mellow Mushroom (more than 160 locations around the country; in honor of Veganuary, bringing back popular Miss Mushroom pizza beginning Jan 7 through March 10)

(more than 160 locations around the country; in honor of Veganuary, bringing back popular Miss Mushroom pizza beginning Jan 7 through March 10) Pita Pit (around 75 locations across 26 states; added a vegan menu section for online ordering at all locations)

(around 75 locations across 26 states; added a vegan menu section for online ordering at all locations) &pizza (44 locations across 5 states; offering discounted vegan pizzas all month long, giving away pizzas with NUMU cheese)

(44 locations across 5 states; offering discounted vegan pizzas all month long, giving away pizzas with NUMU cheese) Next Level Burger (27 locations of Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill by Next Level across the country; Veganuary Rewards challenge + launching Superfood Duo menu items)

(27 locations of Next Level Burger and Veggie Grill by Next Level across the country; Veganuary Rewards challenge + launching Superfood Duo menu items) Veggie Grill by Next Level (Veganuary Rewards challenge + launching new Smoothie Menu featuring 5 superfood smoothies)

(Veganuary Rewards challenge + launching new Smoothie Menu featuring 5 superfood smoothies) Gregory's Coffee (36 locations across the country; launched vegan chocolate croissant + promoting recently dropped charge for any non-dairy milks)

(36 locations across the country; launched vegan chocolate croissant + promoting recently dropped charge for any non-dairy milks) Salt & Straw (27 locations across the country; launched its new Dairy Free Decadence series for January)

(27 locations across the country; launched its new Dairy Free Decadence series for January) PLNT Burger (launched two new Chik'N Sandwiches featuring TiNDLE plant-based chicken; Chik'N sandwiches are 25% off for a limited time + enjoy a FREE Burger, Hot Dog or sandwich when you download the PLNT Burger app)

(launched two new Chik'N Sandwiches featuring TiNDLE plant-based chicken; Chik'N sandwiches are 25% off for a limited time + enjoy a FREE Burger, Hot Dog or sandwich when you download the PLNT Burger app) Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Ice Cream (8 locations around St. Louis, MO; making 50% of their menu vegan during January, with 8 new vegan flavors for the month

See more participating restaurants in Veganuary 2025 here .

Brands with special offers:

Purple Carrot (50% off every order of Purple Carrot in January)

TiNDLE (20-50% off BOGO deals during January)

Orchard Choice Dried Figs (25% off during January)

Stroop Club (15% off MINI Stroopwaffles)

Edward & Sons (30% off store-wide)

Doshi, Rebel Cheese, Treeline Cheese, Coconut Cloud, and more brand specials appear on the Veganuary website .

New Product Launches:

Treeline Cheese (launched Cheddar and Smoked Gouda aged cheese wheels, and a new slice-able, melt-able mozzarella wheel)

Amy’s (launched Pasta Fagioli, Vegetable Jambalaya, 3 Bean Vegetable Chili)

Higher Taste (launched a new vegan sandwich, The Sammy’s Original)

Lypid (launched BBQ Pork Bao Bun)

Franklin Farms (launched Pineapple Terriyaki Balls)

Juicy Marbles (launching new product for Veganuary mid-January)

Veganuary 2025 has inspired the launch of exciting items and specials from hundreds of brands and restaurants that will be shared throughout the month of January on Veganuary’s @weareveganuary Instagram . More promotions, giveaways, and special menu items are viewable on Veganuary’s Special Offers page. Businesses wishing to participate can find the free Veganuary marketing assets here .

Celebrations:

Municipalities – such as the cities of West Hollywood, CA and Durham, NC – are celebrating with dedicated Veganuary campaigns encouraging residents to take part! In Maryland, Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass is celebrating Veganuary with residents and with the Veg Society of DC over lunch.

“I am proud to bring Veganuary to the City of West Hollywood! This action is a continuation of the City’s ambitious climate goals and ongoing support for animal rights and welfare. This month, our residents and businesses will come together to participate in this challenge to highlight the health, environmental, and ethical benefits of plant-based diets,” says West Hollywood Vice Mayor Chelsea Bryers.

Students at Universities including Cornell, UC Berkeley, and NYU are bringing Veganuary to campuses with special events and encouraging other students to take part. Veganuary is also collaborating with The Humane Society of the United States’ Forward Food program for the second year in a row on a plant-based training and pilot for food professionals at universities, K-12 schools, and other institutions during Veganuary.

Workplaces:

Over 40 US employers have already announced their participation in the Veganuary Workplace Challenge, meaning they are inviting their employees to try vegan for 31 days. Some of the largest employers are EY, LUSH, and the City of San Antonio, TX. “We anticipate exceeding our 2024 Workplace Challenge participation and are excited about the amount of interest our staff has expressed thus far.”, says The City’s Office of Sustainability Management Analyst, Tamarra Callahan. “The Veganuary Workplace Challenge is an engaging, insightful, thought-provoking experience suitable for anyone interested in emissions reduction, resource conservation, and personal wellness. I am excited about the City’s ongoing participation in the challenge.”

Celebrity encouragement:

More known voices than ever are lending their support to Veganuary this year. Hollywood star Woody Harrelson and his wife Laura have donated their plant-based recipe – Creamy Potato Leek Soup – to Veganuary’s 2025 Celebrity eCookbook which participants receive for free when they register on Veganuary’s website. Bethany Antonia, star of House of the Dragon, vegan Comedian Preacher Lawson, vegan Olympic rowing champion Imogen Grant, and WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler, Amy Dumas are also among the new celebrities supporting the campaign.

"It’s so much easier than people imagine to go vegan these days. Now could be your time, with the support from Veganuary, to begin preparing food with kindness and your health in mind. If there is less demand for horrific factory farming, less animals will suffer," says Amy Dumas, WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler.

“Eating vegan or reducing meat and dairy consumption is the single biggest personal impact we can make on our emissions. I had been vegan for 18 months leading up to the Paris Olympics and had PBs on the rowing machine and in the gym. Veganuary is a great way to start – that’s how I did!” says Imogen Grant.

View and download celebrity quotes and photos.

To take the 31-day plant-based eating pledge, simply visit Veganuary’s official website to get started. You’ll receive valuable resources, including a Veganuary starter kit, our celebrity cookbook, several meal plans, 31 daily emails with nutritional info, delicious recipes, more meal plans and helpful advice. All for free!

“We all have the power to make the world kinder, greener, and healthier this new year by trying vegan for January. It’s great to see so many embracing this opportunity around the country and the world,” says Veganuary’s US Director, Sandra Hungate.

All 2025 Veganuary US campaign assets can be viewed and downloaded here .



About Veganuary:

Veganuary is free to join, and people can take part at veganuary.com to receive our Celebrity eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans and helpful advice.

Since Veganuary launched its first pledge in January 2014 – millions of people, coming from almost every country in the world, have taken part. From humble beginnings on a kitchen table in Yorkshire, there are now official Veganuary campaigns in the UK, US, Germany, Chile, Argentina, India, Spain, Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland and Canada. It has truly become a global phenomenon. Veganuary is grateful for the support of its official Veganuary 2025 US sponsors Vitacost , Field Roast , and Lightlife .

