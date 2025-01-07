Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 27, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 28, 2022, and November 6, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Dentsply investors have until January 27, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Dentsply manufactures professional dental products and technologies, as well as develops, produces, and markets dental equipment, dental products, and healthcare consumables.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company targeted low-income individuals with underlying dental issues who were ineligible for traditional aligner treatments, sold Byte aligners—a direct-to-consumer (DTC) aligner solution—to inappropriate patients, and knew that these Byte aligners were causing significant patient injuries.

As the true nature of Dentsply’s business became known, the price of its stock experienced substantial declines, causing harm to investors. For example, on November 7, 2024, before the market opened, Dentsply filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing a major downward revision to its 2024 outlook. Dentsply attributed the revision to “market pressures affecting U.S. equipment, legislative changes impacting the direct-to-consumer aligner business model, and the voluntary suspension of sales, marketing, and shipments” of Byte. Following this news, Dentsply's stock price fell by $6.72 per share, or more than 28%, closing at $17.26 per share on November 7, 2024, with heavy trading volume.

