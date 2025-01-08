Himax and AUO Partner to Showcase Revolutionary AmLED® Integrated Automotive Display Platform at CES 2025

Combining AUO’s Display HMI and Himax’s Most Comprehensive Automotive IC Technologies to Shape the Future of Smart, Sustainable In-Car Displays

TAINAN, Taiwan, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and semiconductors, and AUO Corporation (“AUO”) (TWSE: 2409), a technology-driven company advancing the frontier of display innovation, today announced their collaboration to showcase AUO’s groundbreaking Display HMI—AmLED® integrated automotive display platform, featuring Himax’s advanced automotive IC solutions at CES 2025. Together, AUO and Himax form an intelligent automotive display platform that sets new benchmarks for clarity, functionality, and sustainability in smart cockpit experiences for modern vehicles.

As the automotive industry accelerates towards smart and autonomous vehicles, AUO leverages its advanced Display HMI technologies to offer a suite of innovations for smart cockpit, enhancing user experience, improving visual clarity, and supporting the development of green technology. Himax, with years of leadership and a dominant market share in automotive IC solutions, plays a key role and was chosen as a trusted partner in realizing this vision. Renowned for its expertise and comprehensive automotive portfolio, including traditional DDIC, TDDI, local dimming Tcon and other advanced solutions, Himax continues to drive innovation in the automotive display sector.

At CES 2025, AUO exhibits innovative AmLED® display technologies, powered by a series of Himax’s industry-leading automotive technologies. One demo features a 16-inch AmLED® display that incorporates Himax’s local dimming Tcon with bridge feature, HX6630-B, achieving up to 50% power savings, directly supporting ESG goals and setting a benchmark for sustainability. Additionally, it incorporates Himax’s third generation TDDI HX83195, empowering ultra-high 3.2K x 2K resolution and delivering instant, delay-free touch response for seamless user interaction, ideal for advanced Display HMI designs. A second demo highlights an AmLED® integrated display solution for the dashboard, integrating dual 23-inch curved displays. It delivers a seamless ultra-wide viewing experience powered by Himax automotive DDIC HX82105-A, featuring high-speed data transmission through Himax’s cutting-edge P2P iSP interface, COF technology for free-form and curved designs, and large-size pillar-to-pillar display capability.

Complemented by Himax’s local dimming Tcon HX8880-F, which provides up to 4800 dimming zones, these AmLED® technologies deliver exceptional contrast. The HX8880-F also enables a privacy function with active anti-glare mode for the passenger-side screen, enhancing driver safety and focus. Combining superior display contrast, energy efficiency, instant touch response, and driver protection features, AmLED® display technologies enhance visual clarity, vehicle occupant interaction, and overall performance in the smart cockpit. This integrated innovation not only meets the evolving technical demands of modern automotive systems but also supports next-gen human-machine interfaces and sustainability goals, driving the future of automotive display technology while elevating both functionality and aesthetics.

“At AUO, our core foundation as a world-leading innovator in display technologies drives us to push the boundaries of smart mobility and realize innovative applications through diverse Display HMI solutions,” said Dr. Wei-Lung Liau, Chief Technology Officer at AUO. “Our AmLED® automotive display solutions showcased at CES 2025 advance integration of sustainability with exceptional energy efficiency, meeting the evolving needs of smart and autonomous vehicles. The collaboration with Himax allows us to tap into world-class automotive IC solutions, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance of automotive displays. This not only elevates the user experience but also revolutionizes the overall functionality of modern vehicles, further paving the way for the future of smart, sustainable mobility services.”

Jordan Wu, Chief Executive Officer at Himax added: “Himax is honored to be a trusted partner of AUO, a world leader in display innovation, leveraging each company’s expertise to raise the bar in automotive display technologies. Together, we aim to enhance the driving and passenger experience by offering a safer, more immersive, and enjoyable ride. We are proud to provide reliable, cutting-edge semiconductor solutions with our proven automotive product suite for AmLED® displays, enhancing Display HMI capabilities and supporting the automotive industry's drive for sustainability,” concluded Jordan.

