Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 8 January 2024 – 07:00 a.m. CET

Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law

Transparency notification by Mr Jan Van Geet

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 7 January 2025 that (i) Little Rock S.à r.l. now holds 37.85% of the voting rights of VGP NV, and (ii) Tomanvi SCA now holds 2.94% of the voting rights of VGP NV and that therefore together, Jan Van Geet, Little Rock S.à.r.l. and Tomanvi SCA now hold 40.79% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have crossed the threshold of 40%.

The notification dated 7 January 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for notification:

Passive threshold crossing.

Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Jan Van Geet

Little Rock S.à.r.l., 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg Tomanvi SCA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Date on which the threshold is crossed:

30 November 2024.

Threshold that is crossed:

40%.

Denominator:

42,765,308

Notified details:

Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Jan Van Geet - - - Little Rock S.à r.l. 14,566,303 16,184,780 37.85% Tomanvi SCA 1,113,919 1,259,428 2.94% Total 15,680,222 17,444,208 40.79%





Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Little Rock S.à.r.l. (formerly Little Rock SA and before that JVG Invest SA) and Tomanvi SCA are exclusively controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with a staff of circa 372 FTEs in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2024, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.4 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: https://www.vgpparks.eu





