8th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:7th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,559
Lowest price per share (pence):740.00
Highest price per share (pence):756.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):745.2663

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON745.26639,559740.00756.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
07 January 2025 08:08:57110756.00XLON00317840419TRLO1
07 January 2025 08:48:00110752.00XLON00317848780TRLO1
07 January 2025 09:09:42100748.00XLON00317853434TRLO1
07 January 2025 09:09:429748.00XLON00317853435TRLO1
07 January 2025 09:13:3362746.00XLON00317854214TRLO1
07 January 2025 09:13:3347746.00XLON00317854215TRLO1
07 January 2025 09:35:22105744.00XLON00317859376TRLO1
07 January 2025 09:41:36108744.00XLON00317861157TRLO1
07 January 2025 10:23:17216748.00XLON00317868458TRLO1
07 January 2025 10:32:41108748.00XLON00317868997TRLO1
07 January 2025 10:32:41112747.00XLON00317868998TRLO1
07 January 2025 10:41:26112744.00XLON00317869135TRLO1
07 January 2025 11:32:4811749.00XLON00317870537TRLO1
07 January 2025 12:26:4996749.00XLON00317872011TRLO1
07 January 2025 12:26:4911749.00XLON00317872012TRLO1
07 January 2025 12:26:49107749.00XLON00317872013TRLO1
07 January 2025 12:44:2225749.00XLON00317872471TRLO1
07 January 2025 12:44:2286749.00XLON00317872472TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:06:53210750.00XLON00317873072TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:06:53124749.00XLON00317873073TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:06:5397749.00XLON00317873074TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:07:01106748.00XLON00317873076TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:07:55111747.00XLON00317873149TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:11:14112746.00XLON00317873249TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:14:286745.00XLON00317873330TRLO1
07 January 2025 13:14:28101745.00XLON00317873331TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:01:30427747.00XLON00317874565TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:13:16325746.00XLON00317875131TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:13:16108746.00XLON00317875132TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:27:19325745.00XLON00317875791TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:27:19108745.00XLON00317875792TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:28:12362745.00XLON00317875829TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:28:1356746.00XLON00317875832TRLO1
07 January 2025 14:28:13387746.00XLON00317875833TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:13228746.00XLON00317877957TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:13114746.00XLON00317877958TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:13114746.00XLON00317877959TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:13410746.00XLON00317877960TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:13128746.00XLON00317877961TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:3226746.00XLON00317878058TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:3222746.00XLON00317878059TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:3210746.00XLON00317878060TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:3251746.00XLON00317878061TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:02:50112746.00XLON00317878091TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:03:084746.00XLON00317878118TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:03:0822746.00XLON00317878119TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:03:0882746.00XLON00317878120TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:04:18426745.00XLON00317878198TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:04:18152746.00XLON00317878199TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:06:03107744.00XLON00317878318TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:06:1542744.00XLON00317878333TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:06:1563744.00XLON00317878334TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:10:3718744.00XLON00317878630TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:10:3796744.00XLON00317878631TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:17:471744.00XLON00317879076TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:17:47113744.00XLON00317879077TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:17:493744.00XLON00317879080TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:17:49107744.00XLON00317879081TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:23:0261744.00XLON00317879363TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:29:53222745.00XLON00317879703TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:29:53111745.00XLON00317879704TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:30:00106743.00XLON00317879707TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:30:003743.00XLON00317879708TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:30:00108743.00XLON00317879709TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:32:1844743.00XLON00317879836TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:32:18182743.00XLON00317879837TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:39:29110742.00XLON00317880298TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:39:29110742.00XLON00317880299TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:48:10107741.00XLON00317880818TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:48:10106741.00XLON00317880819TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:53:03223741.00XLON00317881047TRLO1
07 January 2025 15:54:16106740.00XLON00317881094TRLO1
07 January 2025 16:06:01337742.00XLON00317881705TRLO1
07 January 2025 16:06:01149742.00XLON00317881706TRLO1
07 January 2025 16:06:45105742.00XLON00317881799TRLO1
07 January 2025 16:14:45105741.00XLON00317882401TRLO1
07 January 2025 16:14:45104741.00XLON00317882402TRLO1
07 January 2025 16:14:45105741.00XLON00317882403TRLO1
07 January 2025 16:14:45104741.00XLON00317882404TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970