H’ART Museum and Aegon announce partnership

The Hague/Amsterdam - January 8, 2025 - The H’ART Museum, a renowned art institution based in Amsterdam, and Aegon Ltd, a leading international financial services company, are excited to announce the start of a strategic partnership effective January 1, 2025, for an initial period of two years.

The collaboration fits well with H’ART Museum’s reputation as a hub for world-class art collections and its partnerships with internationally renowned museums – including the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, the British Museum in London, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris – and Aegon’s international strategy.

The museum connects a broad audience to a wide variety of art collections that range from antiquity to the present day, and from classic to modern art. Currently, the museum is preparing the much-anticipated exhibition ‘From Rembrandt to Vermeer, Masterpieces from The Leiden Collection.’

The partnership with Aegon supports H’ART Museum's work to bring together and showcase famous works of art and stories from around the world in one-of-a-kind exhibitions to Amsterdam residents, as well as domestic and international visitors. By partnering with H’ART Museum, Aegon aims to support an important institution of Amsterdam’s rich cultural fabric.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Aegon, a company whose commitment to international collaboration and entrepreneurship aligns perfectly with our mission. This cooperation will allow us to further enrich the visitor experience and support the continued growth and success of the museum. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for both art enthusiasts and the broader community," commented Annabelle Birnie, Director of H’ART Museum.

Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon, said: “We are excited about this new collaboration with the H’ART Museum in Amsterdam, which coincides with Aegon's upcoming move to our new headquarters at the WTC Schiphol in mid-2025. This partnership builds on the international and collaborative spirit of both the H’ART Museum and Aegon. We aim to support H’ART in bringing unique exhibitions to inspire a wide audience, in line with our international strategy and our commitment to helping people live their best lives.”

About H’ART Museum

H’ART Museum is an art museum where iconic works and captivating stories from across the globe come together in one-of-a-kind exhibitions. As a global cultural hub, the museum collaborates with esteemed partners such as the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, the British Museum in London, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris. H’ART Museum is housed in a historic, centuries-old landmark building, situated in the heart of the city’s cultural heritage. The museum features a serene courtyard garden and a vibrant Grand Café. Beyond its rotating exhibitions, H’ART Museum serves as a dynamic cultural center, hosting a wide array of events, from concerts and lectures to movie nights and educational programs for children and young adults. The museum is grateful for the invaluable support of founder VriendenLoterij and partners Heineken, Aegon, ELJA Foundation and ABN AMRO, as well as the foundations het Cultuurfonds, VSBfonds, VandenEnde Foundation, Gieskes-Strijbis Fonds, Gemeente Amsterdam, Fonds 21 and H’ART Museum Members.

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon’s ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection, and retirement solutions. Aegon’s portfolio of businesses includes fully owned businesses in the United States and United Kingdom, and a global asset manager. Aegon also creates value by combining its international expertise with strong local partners via insurance joint-ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and via asset management partnerships in France and China. In addition, Aegon owns a Bermuda-based life insurer and generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading Dutch insurance and pensions company.

Aegon’s purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com .

