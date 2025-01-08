Publication of offer document and board of directors’ statement

Nykredit publishes offer document concerning the takeover offer, and Spar Nord publishes the board of directors’ statement

In continuation of the entering into of a publication agreement (the Publication Agreement) between Spar Nord Bank A/S (Spar Nord) and Nykredit Realkredit A/S (Nykredit) on 10 December 2024 (cf. company announcement no. 73) concerning Nykredit’s decision to make an all-cash voluntary takeover offer for all shares (other than treasury shares held by Spar Nord) in Spar Nord (the Offer), Nykredit has today, in accordance with section 4 (2) and 21 of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May 2020 on Takeover Offers (the Takeover order), published an offer document (the Offer document), which is approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Offer document contains an acceptance form and is attached with Nykredit’s announcement.

Spar Nord is furthermore publishing, in accordance with section 22 of the Takeover order, the board of directors’ statement (the Board statement) concerning the Offer. As described in the Board statement, Spar Nord’s board of directors unanimously recommends shareholders in Spar Nord to accept the Offer. Shareholders in Spar Nord are advised to read the Board statement in its entirety before considering the Offer. The Board statement has been prepared in an original Danish version (as provided for in the Takeover order) and in an English translation thereof. In case of discrepancies, the Danish version of the Board statement shall prevail.

Questions relating to this announcement may be directed to Neel Rosenberg (media) on +45 25 27 04 33 or to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum (investors) on +45 96 34 42 36.

