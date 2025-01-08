Brain Ischemia Market grow at CAGR of 7.6% Growth, Reaching $1,622 million by 2032 Globally

Gondia, India, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Brain Ischemia Market Research Report published by IMIR Market Research Pvt. Ltd. Global Brain Ischemia Market revenue was valued at USD 839 million in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 1,622 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2024–2032).

The increasing incidence of cerebrovascular illnesses such as stroke, TIA, carotid artery disease, etc., as well as risk factors including obesity, diabetes, and hypertension that raise the risk of brain ischemia, are the main reasons driving the global market for brain ischemia. Additionally, as the elderly population grows, there are more incidences of brain ischemia, which is supporting the global market's progress.

Brain ischemia, also known as cerebral ischemia, is a condition characterized by insufficient blood flow to the brain, resulting in reduced oxygen and nutritional availability for brain cells. Lack of adequate blood flow can damage brain tissue and, in severe or long-term cases, lead to serious neurological diseases. Brain ischemia, which is defined as a lack of oxygen and nutrients, causes the body to produce more inflammatory chemicals, which exacerbates the damage done to the brain's cells.

The degree of brain ischemia has a direct bearing on the severity of the damage and the ensuing symptoms. Vascular dementia, transient ischemic attack (TIA, sometimes known as a "mini-stroke"), and stroke have all been related to brain ischemia. As soon as feasible, diagnose and treat cerebral ischemia-causing disorders in order to reduce damage and avoid long-term problems. Pharmacotherapy, surgery, or other non-invasive techniques are possible forms of treatment that can restore normal blood flow and reduce the risk of recurrent episodes.

As per World Health Organization annually, 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke. Of these, 5 million die and another 5 million are left permanently disabled, placing a burden on family and community. Stroke is uncommon in people under 40 years; when it does occur, the main cause is high blood pressure. However, stroke also occurs in about 8% of children with sickle cell disease.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Stroke and Cardiovascular Diseases

The market for brain ischemia is generally driven by the increasing cases of stroke and other heart conditions. The World Health Organization states that it is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the world, often associated with ischemia. This will boost the demand for proper methods of treatment and prevention strategies for brain ischemia owing to lifestyle diseases that manifest due to increasing age, poor dieting, and lack of exercising. Thus, with the increased trend, there is a need for healthcare facilities to invest in advanced diagnostic technology, treatments, and medication that can effectively handle ischemic disorders.

Technological Advancements in Medical Devices and Treatment Options

Advances in medical technology have constantly improved diagnosis and management of brain ischemia, particularly in neuroimaging and therapy. This is best evidenced by examples such as progress made on MRI and CT scans which now make possible earlier detection with greater accuracy of episodes of ischemia, thus earlier treatments. Other new therapy approaches are under development for further improvement in patient outcomes. An example would be neuroprotective drugs and thrombectomy devices. All these developments prove both the expansion of the market and simplify treatment of brain ischemia.

Market Opportunities

Growing Focus on Preventive Healthcare

Preventative healthcare practices have become more and more necessary to reduce the dangers of brain ischemia. People's awareness about lifestyle changes, such as food and exercise, gives a chance for creating preventative solutions like dietary supplements and smartphone health apps, which will encourage proactive attitude towards brain health, further broadening market prospects by this shift towards preventive methods.

Emerging Markets

There is great potential in the emerging economies in the sector of brain ischemia. A better health infrastructure, combined with easier access to healthcare services in these countries as their economy improves, may result in increased demand for ischemia-related diagnostics and treatments. There is much potential in investing in R&D suited to the specific requirements of these marketplaces.

Market Restraining Factors

High Treatment Costs

Cost of long-term treatment for brain ischemia, surgical procedures, and sophisticated diagnostic instruments. This might restrict the market's growth as it would be challenging for many patients to reach necessary care, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Financial constraints would lead to many patients delaying getting therapy, which could affect their health outcomes.

Regulatory Challenges

The drugs and medical devices industry in brain ischemia is subject to very rigid legislation and approval processes. These protracted and complex procedures for approval could delay the timely entry of innovative products into the market. The companies have to fight against these challenges, and as a result, their entry into the market would cost more and take a longer time, which might have an impact on the entire market dynamics.

Segmentation Analysis

The market scope is segmented because of by Treatment, by Condition Type, by End-User.

By Treatment

Based on the Treatment of the market is segmented into Angioplasty, Beta Blockers, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Others.

Among the segments of treatment for brain ischemia, the market is dominated by angioplasty. Angioplasty, especially concerning ischemic strokes, includes the insertion of catheters to widen or open the narrowed or blocked arteries that supply blood to the brain. This has become the more preferred procedure since it is less invasive and can more promptly treat an ischemic event, especially in an emergency situation when every minute counts. The increasing trend of stroke and cardiovascular disease has increased the need for the timely intervention, and thereby, angioplasty becomes the first choice of every healthcare provider.

Another area is the advancement of technologies in angioplasty. Also, the development of novel devices has improved procedural success rates, which accounts for its market dominance. The introduction of stents in cerebral arteries has improved the outcomes and reduced complications.

The increasing consciousness among healthcare professionals and patients about the urgency of brain ischemia treatment has also helped to further strengthen the market position of angioplasty. With the health care system around the world focusing on swift and effective treatment for acute ischemic strokes, angioplasty is expected to continue its leadership position due to both clinical effectiveness and better patient outcomes. Conversely, whereas beta blockers and ACE inhibitors are important therapies, their uses are often either adjunctive or preventive therapy and, thus, have far smaller markets than angioplasty.

By Condition Type

Based on the Technology of the market is segmented into Focal Brain Ischemia, Global Brain Ischemia.

Among the By Condition Type segments of the brain ischemia market, Focal Brain Ischemia has been in a commanding position. Focal brain ischemia is when there is reduced blood flow to one particular part of the brain, usually occurring as ischemic stroke. The incidence of such type of ischemia is relatively high with the increased incidence of stroke owing to rising incidences of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and lifestyle factors.

There are various reasons why focal brain ischemia is such a highly prioritized area. Recognition and diagnosis of ischemic strokes have improved, so now there is better awareness of these conditions by healthcare providers and patients alike, thus ensuring earlier intervention and treatment. This, in turn, has increased the demand for successful therapies, such as thrombolytic and mechanical thrombectomy devices, which restore blood flow to affected areas.

Advancements in imaging technologies, such as MRI and CT scans, have enhanced the detection and characterization of focal brain ischemia and, thus, enabled proper time management in the delivery of appropriate treatment. An emphasis on acute management and rehabilitation for ischemic stroke patients also accounts for considerable investment in this segment and fuels further market growth. Global brain ischemia, which involves more diffuse forms of ischemia and tends to affect broader regions of the brain, tends to be less targeted in terms of treatment approaches, hence its market share is less than that of the more acute and defined nature of focal brain ischemia.

Regional Snapshots

By region, Insights into the markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA are provided by the study. North America has accounted for the largest share in the brain ischemia market mainly due to its well-developed healthcare system, high cardiovascular disease and stroke rates, and high spending in medical research and innovation. Established health care systems in the US and Canada provide access to leading-edge diagnostic and treatment alternatives in the treatment of brain ischemia. Further driving market growth is the presence of large pharmaceutical and medical device companies in North America, which also drive innovation and availability of new treatments and technology.

Additionally, due to an increased awareness of stroke symptoms and a need for early treatments, patient interest and need for effective treatments also increased. The aging population in North America, which is more prone to ischemia episodes, and this improved awareness both contribute to the superiority of the regional market share.

Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific market is supposed to grow the fastest in terms of brain ischemia. This is because of the rapid economic growth, advancement of medical facilities, and awareness among people about stroke prevention and its treatment in countries like China and India. With a growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity and hypertension, the incidence of ischemia disorders is very high, and consequently, the demand for diagnostics and treatment options in those regions grows. The brain ischemia market is also likely to grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region due to improvement in investments in medical technologies and access to healthcare.

List of Companies Profiled:

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Merck KGaA

H. Lundbeck A/S

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group (CRXM)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Key Industry Developments

In August 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire V-Wave Ltd., a privately-held company focused on developing innovative treatment options for patients with heart failure. Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson & Johnson will acquire V-Wave for an upfront payment of $600 million, subject to customary adjustments, with the potential for additional regulatory and commercial milestone payments up to approximately $1.1 billion. V-Wave will join Johnson & Johnson as part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

In June 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silk Road Medical, Inc., a medical device company that has developed an innovative platform of products to prevent stroke in patients with carotid artery disease through a minimally invasive procedure called trans carotid artery revascularization (TCAR). The purchase price is $27.50 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $1.16 billion.

In February 2023, Abbott and Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), announced a definitive agreement for Abbott to acquire CSI, a medical device company with an innovative atherectomy system used in treating peripheral and coronary artery disease. Under terms of the agreement, CSI stockholders will receive $20 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $890 million.

Report Coverage

The report will cover the qualitative and quantitative data on the global Brain Ischemia Market. The qualitative data includes latest trends, market players analysis, market drivers, market opportunity, and many others. Also, the report quantitative data includes market size for every region, country, and segments according to your requirements.

Regional Analysis

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Brain Ischemia Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

