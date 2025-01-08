Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Research Report 2024: Innovations Such as Graphene and Metamaterials offer New Possibilities for Enhancing the Performance of Aerospace and Defence Systems

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market will surpass US$20.0 billion in 2024

Integration of Additive Manufacturing, or 3D Printing, in the Aerospace and Defence Sectors



The integration of additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, in aerospace and defense offers significant market growth and innovation opportunities. The recent development of the largest metal 3D printer by the U.S. military highlights the sector's increasing recognition of its benefits. Leveraging 3D printing technology provides manufacturers with advantages such as fabricating precise, customized components and complex geometries.

This flexibility optimizes parts for specific applications, enhancing performance and reducing weight. In defense, additive manufacturing enables the production of bespoke parts for military equipment like drones and armored vehicles. Additionally, on-demand spare part production in the field enhances logistical efficiency and minimizes downtime for maintenance.



High Price of Advanced Materials in Aerospace Market



The high price of advanced materials in the aerospace industry poses a significant challenge and hinders market growth. Advanced materials, such as carbon fibre composites, high-performance alloys, and specialized ceramics, often come at a premium cost compared to traditional materials. This increased cost can be attributed to several factors, including the complexity of manufacturing processes, the high research and development expenses involved, and the limited availability of certain materials.

The high price of advanced materials affects multiple aspects of the aerospace market. Firstly, it impacts the manufacturing cost of aircraft and aerospace components. The use of advanced materials in aircraft structures, engines, and other critical systems can significantly increase production expenses. This, in turn, affects the overall cost of aircraft, making them more expensive for manufacturers, airlines, and ultimately, customers.



Key Questions Answered

How is the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market?

How will each advanced materials in aerospace and defence submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each advanced materials in aerospace and defence submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading advanced materials in aerospace and defence markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the advanced materials in aerospace and defence projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of advanced materials in aerospace and defence projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market?

Where is the advanced materials in aerospace and defence market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defence Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Advancements in Materials Science Drive Innovation and Efficiency in Aerospace and Defence

The Increasing Demand for Lightweight Solutions is Fuelling Growth

Growing Demand for Highly Precise Advanced Materials in the Aerospace Market

Market Restraining Factors

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in the Aerospace and Defence Materials Industry

Specialized Manufacturing Processes and Expertise are Essential for Advanced Materials

High Price of Advanced Materials in Aerospace Market

Market Opportunities

Innovations Such as Graphene and Metamaterials offer New Possibilities for Enhancing the Performance of Aerospace and Defence Systems

The Integration of Additive Manufacturing, or 3D Printing, in the Aerospace and Defence Sectors

Supply Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading companies profiled in the report

Alcoa Corporation

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Arconic Corporation

ATI Inc.

BASF SE

Constellium SE

DuPont

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Novelis Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay

Strata Manufacturing PJSC

Teijin Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toray Composite Materials America

Victrex plc

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

Industry

Defence

Aerospace

Defence Industry

Avionics Materials

Laser & Microwave Communications

Optical Systems

Photonics Lasers

Thermal Imaging

Weapon Systems

Aerospace Industry

High Performance Alloys

Metal Matrix Composites

Precision Optics

Aerospace Coatings

End Use

Structures & Components

Propulsion System & Equipment

Other End-uses

Type

Nanomaterials

Metamaterials

Biomemtic Materials

Multi-functional Materials

Energy Storage & Generation Materials

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

3DEO

Aerospace Corporation

Airbus SE

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL)

Civitanavi Systems

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Aviation

DuPont

Echelon 1 Solutions (E1S)

EDGE Group

Elbit Systems

Embraer

GE Aerospace

German BIKAR AEROSPACE GmbH

GKN Aerospace

Honeywell

IHI Aerospace Co., Ltd. (IA)

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Ltd.

Jindal Advanced Materials (JAM)

L3Harris Technologies

Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC)

MAE S.p.A.

Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL)

Mahindra Aerostructures

Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

Meta Materials Inc.

Mussel Polymers, Inc. (MPI)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

PPG

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc.

Skyroot Aerospace

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

Teledyne FLIR Defense

The Boeing

TISICS

UES

VDL Group

Vega Composites S.r.l.

Velocity Composites

Zotefoams

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Clean Energy Innovation Research Centre (CERC)

Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

Defence Materials Centre of Excellence (DMEx)

Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

European Defence Agency (EDA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD)

Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD)

Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D)

National Research Council of Canada (NRC)

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Utah Advanced Materials Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI)

