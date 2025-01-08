Global Food Acidulants Market Poised for Growth with a 5.4% CAGR Over the Next Decade: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Acidulants Market is experiencing robust growth, reflecting the evolving preferences and increasing demand from the food and beverage (F&B) industry. In 2019, the industry reached a valuation of USD 2,126.6 million, growing at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2019 to 2023. By 2024, the market is expected to achieve a value of USD 2,727.4 million. Looking ahead, analysts predict a CAGR of 5.4% during the projection period (2024 to 2034), culminating in a total market value of USD 4,614.8 million by the end of 2034.

Food acidulants are indispensable to the F&B industry, serving a broad range of functions including flavor enhancement, freshness retention, and ensuring food safety. These ingredients contribute a sour taste to food and beverages and play a critical role in maintaining product pH levels. Commonly used acidulants such as citric acid, lactic acid, and acetic acid are employed in various forms to meet specific industry needs. From soft drinks and confectionery to dairy and meat products, food acidulants are central to improving texture, stability, and extending shelf life while preventing spoilage caused by microorganisms.

A few influencing factors that increase the sales of food acidulants are:

The rising food sector, government aid, and the spreading of several diseases among livestock are accelerating the demand for food acidulants.

The growing disposable income, emerging economies, and rising demand for processed foods are increasing the adoption of food acidulants.

The food and beverage manufacturers increase the adoption of food acidulants to enhance the flavor of pastries, jams, and jellies.

The growing demand for fumaric acid in the food and beverage sector provides a strange and acidic taste to the food increasing market growth.

The adoption of citric acid changes the taste and flavor of cold drinks and sweets, which accelerates the demand for food acidulants.

Increasing demand for nutritious and preserved food drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

Market Valuation and Growth : The global food acidulants industry was valued at USD 2,126.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,614.8 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

: The global food acidulants industry was valued at USD 2,126.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,614.8 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Demand Drivers : Factors such as population growth, urban migration, and changing eating habits are boosting demand for acidulants. Additionally, the rise in consumer preference for natural and organic products is influencing industry trends.

: Factors such as population growth, urban migration, and changing eating habits are boosting demand for acidulants. Additionally, the rise in consumer preference for natural and organic products is influencing industry trends. Product Applications: Acidulants are used extensively in the production of beverages, dairy, confectionery, and processed meat, contributing to food quality, safety, and longevity.



“The Food Acidulants market stands at a pivotal point, driven by the dual forces of consumer demand for quality and stringent industry regulations. Manufacturers who innovate and adapt to the shifting landscape of natural and organic preferences will lead the market in the coming decade. The market's growth reflects not only the rising consumption of processed foods but also the industry's ability to meet evolving health and safety standards.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Key Trends in the Food Acidulants Market

The demand for food acidulants in the food and beverages industry to improve the flavor and prevent enzymatic browning. The growing demand for cold drinks and other carbonated beverages is surging the market share during the forecast period.

There is increasing adoption of tartaric acid due to its antioxidant function, which is estimated to drive market expansion. Manufacturers avoid harmful and inorganic acidulants that may injure cooking staff by irritating the skin, respiratory system, and eyes. The growing adoption of food acidulants to increase the shelf life of food and maintain quality is fuelling market growth.

The rising demand for milk, meat, and eggs is bolstering the demand for food acidulants. Nowadays, an increase in the innovation of food and exotic beverages blends with citric acid is enhancing the market trends. The uplifting demand for citric acid for syrups, desserts, and confections is growing in market share. Moreover, increasing trends of ready-to-eat and drink are bolstering the adoption of food acidulants in several food and beverages during the forecast period.

Industry Challenges

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the food acidulants market faces notable challenges. Manufacturers are under pressure to meet rising consumer expectations for natural and organic acidulants. The development of such products requires significant investment in research and innovation. Moreover, stringent self-regulatory and legislative health safety requirements on acidulant use add to operational complexities. Companies must also navigate supply chain disruptions and rising raw material costs that can impact profitability.

Growth Drivers

The demand for food acidulants is bolstered by several key factors:

Population Growth: A growing global population increases the need for food preservation and flavor enhancement. Urban Migration: As more people move to urban areas, the demand for ready-to-eat and processed foods rises. Health-Conscious Consumers: There is a notable shift towards natural and organic acidulants driven by growing health awareness. Innovative Applications: Continuous product innovation and diversification by manufacturers contribute to the expansion of acidulant applications in the F&B sector.

Key Industry Highlights

Citric Acid: The Leading Food Acidulant for Preservation and Flavor

Among food acidulants, citric acid stands out as the most versatile and widely used, serving dual purposes as a preservative and flavor enhancer. Naturally present in fruits, it aligns with consumer preferences for clean-label ingredients, making it a top choice for manufacturers.

Rising Demand for Long-Shelf-Life Bakery Products Boosts Acidulant Use

Consumer demand for bakery products with extended freshness is driving the adoption of acidulants in the industry. Acidulants play a crucial role in preventing spoilage and microbial growth, ensuring baked goods maintain their texture, flavor, and quality for longer periods.

Innovations in Fermentation Technology Propel Acidulant Production

Advancements in fermentation technology are transforming the food acidulants industry. Enhanced microbial strains and optimized fermentation conditions are improving productivity and reducing costs in the production of acidulants like lactic acid.

Regional Analysis of Food Acidulants Industry

Massive F&B Industry of USA reason behind dominant sales of Acidulants

There is a well-established food and beverage industry in the United States, which drives demand for acidulants as well. The food additive uses of citric acid and phosphoric acid are very popular as they go into beverages, processed food as well as sauces. Consequently, the high use of these additives helps in improving taste, extending shelf life and controlling the required pH of the food product.

China’s lead in production & export of Citric and Phosphoric acid making it a key player

Key reasons for China's dominance in the global food acidulants market include the high production and export of citric and phosphoric acid. Food preservatives and flavor boosters are a necessary part of the food & beverage sector. Coupled with its considerable phosphate reserves, China's large-scale industrial structure allows the capacity to manufacture these acids at a low cost.

Increasing urbanization & changing dietary patterns increasing acidulants usage in Indian markets

The growth of acidulants in India has some innovative dynamics such as increasing urbanization and evolving dietary trends. As the population shifts to urban centers, there is an upsurge of ready-to-eat foods and drinks, which include acidulants for preservation and enhancement of taste. Further, the increase in the number of people consuming more processed and packaged foods due to busy schedules and changing eating habits is also causing a rise in the demand for acidulants.

The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top five markets. These countries are set to exhibit high consumption, recording high CAGRs through 2034.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 5.8% Germany 5.0% China 6.2% Japan 5.7% India 6.7%

Explore the full report for expert analysis. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-acidulants-market

Competition Outlook

The global food acidulants industry is experiencing robust growth driven by key trends such as mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product development. Economic globalization has intensified market consolidation as companies pursue mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and strengthen market presence.

Recent examples of industry activity include:

March 2022: Brenntag SE acquired Israeli specialty chemicals distributor Y.S. Ashkenazi Agencies Ltd. and its subsidiary Biochem Trading, enhancing its market footprint.

Brenntag SE acquired Israeli specialty chemicals distributor Y.S. Ashkenazi Agencies Ltd. and its subsidiary Biochem Trading, enhancing its market footprint. June 2021: Corbion expanded its functional blends market for bakery and fortification industries by acquiring Granotec Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Corbion expanded its functional blends market for bakery and fortification industries by acquiring Granotec Mexico S.A. de C.V. 2021: KPS Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in Tate & Lyle, a leader in industrial starches and acidulants, signaling further market consolidation.



The industry's forward momentum underscores its adaptability to changing consumer demands and global market dynamics.





Leading Companies

Tate & Lyle Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Brenntag AG

Cargill, Inc

FBC Industries Inc

Hawkins Watts Ltd

Isegan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Merko Group LLC

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Parry Enterprises India Ltd.

Purac Biochem BV

Univar Inc.

Weifang Ensing Industry Co. Ltd

Others



Key Segments of Food Acidulants Report

By Type:

As per Type, the industry has been categorized into Acetic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid and Tartaric Acid.

By Form:

As per Form, the industry has been categorized into Liquid and Powder.

By Application:

As per Application, the industry has been categorized into Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Food and Animal Nutrition.

By Function:

As per Function, the industry has been categorized into Flavor Enhancer, Microbial Control, pH Control, Preservative and Others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation

El mercado mundial de acidulantes alimentarios está experimentando un sólido crecimiento, lo que refleja la evolución de las preferencias y la creciente demanda de la industria de alimentos y bebidas (F &B). En 2019, la industria alcanzó una valoración de 2.126,6 millones de dólares, creciendo a una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) constante del 4,9% entre 2019 y 2023. Para 2024, se espera que el mercado alcance un valor de USD 2.727,4 millones. De cara al futuro, los analistas predicen una CAGR del 5,4% durante el periodo de proyección (2024 a 2034), que culminará en un valor de mercado total de 4.614,8 millones de dólares a finales de 2034.

Los acidulantes alimentarios son indispensables para la industria de alimentos y bebidas, ya que cumplen una amplia gama de funciones, como la mejora del sabor, la retención de la frescura y la garantía de la seguridad alimentaria. Estos ingredientes aportan un sabor agrio a los alimentos y bebidas y desempeñan un papel fundamental en el mantenimiento de los niveles de pH del producto. Los acidulantes de uso común, como los ácidos cítrico, láctico y acético, se emplean en varias formas para satisfacer las necesidades específicas de la industria. Desde refrescos y confitería hasta productos lácteos y cárnicos, los acidulantes alimentarios son fundamentales para mejorar la textura, la estabilidad y prolongar la vida útil, al tiempo que evitan el deterioro causado por microorganismos.

Conclusiones clave

Valoración y crecimiento del mercado : El mercado mundial de acidulantes alimentarios se valoró en USD 2.126,6 millones en 2019 y se prevé que alcance los USD 4.614,8 millones en 2034, creciendo a una CAGR del 5,4%.

: El mercado mundial de acidulantes alimentarios se valoró en USD 2.126,6 millones en 2019 y se prevé que alcance los USD 4.614,8 millones en 2034, creciendo a una CAGR del 5,4%. Factores como el crecimiento de la población, la migración urbana y los cambios en los hábitos alimenticios están impulsando la demanda de acidulantes. Además, el aumento de la preferencia de los consumidores por los productos naturales y orgánicos está influyendo en las tendencias de la industria.

como el crecimiento de la población, la migración urbana y los cambios en los hábitos alimenticios están impulsando la demanda de acidulantes. Además, el aumento de la preferencia de los consumidores por los productos naturales y orgánicos está influyendo en las tendencias de la industria. Aplicaciones del producto: Los acidulantes se utilizan ampliamente en la producción de bebidas, productos lácteos, confitería y carne procesada, lo que contribuye a la calidad, seguridad y longevidad de los alimentos.



Desafíos de la industria

A pesar de su prometedora trayectoria de crecimiento, el mercado de los acidulantes alimentarios se enfrenta a notables desafíos. Los fabricantes están bajo presión para satisfacer las crecientes expectativas de los consumidores de ácidos naturales y orgánicos. El desarrollo de estos productos requiere una importante inversión en investigación e innovación. Además, los estrictos requisitos de autorregulación y de seguridad sanitaria legislativos sobre el uso de acidulantes se suman a las complejidades operativas. Las empresas también deben sortear las interrupciones de la cadena de suministro y el aumento de los costos de las materias primas que pueden afectar la rentabilidad.

Impulsores de crecimiento

La demanda de acidulantes alimentarios se ve reforzada por varios factores clave:

1. Crecimiento de la población: Una población mundial en crecimiento aumenta la necesidad de conservación de alimentos y mejora del sabor.

2. Migración urbana: A medida que más personas se mudan a las áreas urbanas, aumenta la demanda de alimentos listos para comer y procesados.

3. Consumidores conscientes de la salud: Hay un cambio notable hacia los acidulantes naturales y orgánicos impulsado por la creciente conciencia sobre la salud.

4. Aplicaciones innovadoras: La continua innovación y diversificación de productos por parte de los fabricantes contribuye a la expansión de las aplicaciones de acidulantes en el sector de alimentos y bebidas.

Aspectos destacados clave de la industria

Ácido cítrico: el acidulante alimentario líder en conservación y sabor

Entre los acidulantes alimentarios, el ácido cítrico se destaca como el más versátil y ampliamente utilizado, con doble propósito como conservante y potenciador del sabor. Presente de forma natural en las frutas, se alinea con las preferencias de los consumidores por ingredientes de etiqueta limpia, lo que lo convierte en la mejor opción para los fabricantes.

La creciente demanda de productos de panadería de larga duración impulsa el uso de acidulantes

La demanda de los consumidores de productos de panadería con frescura prolongada está impulsando la adopción de acidulantes en la industria. Los acidulantes desempeñan un papel crucial en la prevención del deterioro y el crecimiento microbiano, lo que garantiza que los productos horneados mantengan su textura, sabor y calidad durante períodos más largos.

Las innovaciones en la tecnología de fermentación impulsan la producción de acidulantes

Los avances en la tecnología de fermentación están transformando la industria de los acidulantes alimentarios. Las cepas microbianas mejoradas y las condiciones de fermentación optimizadas están mejorando la productividad y reduciendo los costos en la producción de acidulantes como el ácido láctico.

Análisis regional de la industria de acidulantes alimentarios

La industria masiva de alimentos y bebidas de EE. UU. razón detrás de las ventas dominantes de acidulantes

Existe una industria de alimentos y bebidas bien establecida en los Estados Unidos, que también impulsa la demanda de acidulantes. Los aditivos alimentarios del ácido cítrico y el ácido fosfórico son muy populares, ya que se utilizan en bebidas, alimentos procesados y salsas. En consecuencia, el alto uso de estos aditivos ayuda a mejorar el sabor, prolongar la vida útil y controlar el pH requerido del producto alimenticio.

El liderazgo de China en la producción y exportación de ácido cítrico y fosfórico, lo que lo convierte en un jugador clave

Las razones clave del dominio de China en el mercado mundial de acidulantes alimentarios incluyen la alta producción y exportación de ácido cítrico y fosfórico. Los conservantes de alimentos y los potenciadores del sabor son una parte necesaria del sector de alimentos y bebidas. Junto con sus considerables reservas de fosfato, la estructura industrial a gran escala de China permite la capacidad de fabricar estos ácidos a bajo costo.

Aumento de la urbanización y cambio en los patrones dietéticos, aumento del uso de acidulantes en los mercados indios

El crecimiento de los acidulantes en la India tiene algunas dinámicas innovadoras, como el aumento de la urbanización y la evolución de las tendencias dietéticas. A medida que la población se desplaza a los centros urbanos, hay un aumento de alimentos y bebidas listos para comer, que incluyen acidulantes para preservar y mejorar el sabor. Además, el aumento en el número de personas que consumen más alimentos procesados y envasados debido a las agendas ocupadas y los cambios en los hábitos alimenticios también está causando un aumento en la demanda de acidulantes.

La siguiente tabla muestra las tasas de crecimiento estimadas de los cinco mercados principales. Se prevé que estos países exhiban un alto consumo, registrando altas CAGR hasta 2034.

Países CAGR 2024 a 2034 Estados Unidos 5.8% Alemania 5.0% China 6.2% Japón 5.7% India 6.7%

Perspectivas de la competencia

La industria mundial de acidulantes alimentarios está experimentando un sólido crecimiento impulsado por tendencias clave como fusiones, adquisiciones y desarrollo de productos innovadores. La globalización económica ha intensificado la consolidación del mercado a medida que las empresas buscan fusiones y adquisiciones para ampliar sus carteras de productos y fortalecer su presencia en el mercado.

Ejemplos recientes de actividad industrial incluyen:

Marzo de 2022: Brenntag SE adquirió el distribuidor israelí de productos químicos especializados Y.S. Ashkenazi Agencies Ltd. y su filial Biochem Trading, mejorando su presencia en el mercado.

Brenntag SE adquirió el distribuidor israelí de productos químicos especializados Y.S. Ashkenazi Agencies Ltd. y su filial Biochem Trading, mejorando su presencia en el mercado. Junio de 2021: Corbion amplió su mercado de mezclas funcionales para las industrias de panadería y fortificación al adquirir Granotec México S.A. de C.V.

Corbion amplió su mercado de mezclas funcionales para las industrias de panadería y fortificación al adquirir Granotec México S.A. de C.V. 2021: KPS Capital Partners adquirió una participación mayoritaria en Tate & Lyle, líder en almidones y acidulantes industriales, lo que indica una mayor consolidación del mercado.



El impulso hacia adelante de la industria subraya su adaptabilidad a las cambiantes demandas de los consumidores y a la dinámica del mercado global.

Empresas Líderes

Tate & Lyle Plc

Archer Daniels Compañía Midland

Brenntag AG

Cargill, Inc

FBC Industrias Inc

Hawkins Watts Ltd

Isegan Sudáfrica (Pty) Ltd

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Grupo Merko LLC

Parchem Productos químicos finos y especializados

Parry Enterprises India Ltd.

Purac Biochem BV

Univar Inc.

Weifang Ensing Industria Co., Ltd

Otros



Informe de segmentos clave de acidulantes alimentarios

Por tipo:

Según el tipo, la industria se ha clasificado en ácido acético, ácido fumárico, ácido cítrico, ácido fosfórico, ácido láctico, ácido málico y ácido tartárico.

Por formulario:

Según el formulario, la industria se ha clasificado en líquido y polvo.

Por aplicación:

Según la aplicación, la industria se ha clasificado en panadería y confitería, bebidas, alimentos lácteos y nutrición animal.

Por función:

Según la función, la industria se ha clasificado en potenciador del sabor, control microbiano, control de pH, conservante y otros.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Balcanes y Báltico, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Asia Central, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y el Pacífico, y Medio Oriente y África.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

