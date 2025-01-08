Mobility-as-a-Service to Mobility-as-a-Feature Evolution Research Report 2024: Another Overhyped Buzzword or a Driver of True Value?

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Evolution from Mobility-as-a-Service to Mobility-as-a-Feature" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While MaaF solutions hold great promise, for them to truly flourish on a larger scale, several interconnected elements must align - regulations, contractual frameworks, technology, partnerships, consumer acceptance, and support from the public sector, among others.
Mobility-as-a-Feature (MaaF) is a concept introduced by David A. Hensher and Sampo Hietanen, and involves seamlessly embedding mobility services into existing platforms, such as insurance or hotel booking apps. This approach aims to make transportation an effortless part of our daily routines, seamlessly blending with activities such as commuting and shopping. While MaaF is still in its very early nascent stage, glimpses of its potential in various applications are starting to shine.
- Electric mobility hubs are being integrated into upcoming real estate projects in Australia through Ohmie GO Envoy - Electric Car Share.
- Lidl stores across Ireland now have 100 GoCar Ireland for sharing and more than 6,000 people have already used this service in 2023.
- Munich-based start-up RideBee and SSV Jahn Regensburg launched a carpooling option - a free public transport ticket integrated into the admission ticket, free shuttle service from the main train station to the stadium, and free eBike sharing offer on match days.
- Lage Weide business park in Utrecht offers free access to eBikes from TIER Mobility, and partnered with Gaiyo, having one key for all mobility and providing 18 mobility hubs for employees.
- The State of Mississippi has allocated up to $1 million annually to Uber Health, the state aims to reduce missed appointments and improve healthcare accessibility for its residents.
- Build a Partnership Ecosystem
- Autonomous Technologies
- Advanced Analytics and Personalization
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
- MaaS and MaaF - Scope of Analysis
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobility-as-a-Feature (MaaF) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Shared Mobility - Business Model Definitions
- Differences Between MaaS and MaaF
- Roadmap for MaaS Evolution
- What has Happened to MaaS?
- Private Cars in the Multi-modal MaaF Mix
- Possible Revenue Models for MaaF
- MaaF - Overview of Future Applications
Ecosystem
- MaaF - Potential Applications
- Super Apps - A Natural Progression to MaaF Solutions
- Super Apps - Case Study
- Super Apps - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in Retail and Shopping Centers
- Case Study - Retail and Shopping Centers
- Retail and Shopping Centers - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry
- Case Study - Hospitality and Tourism Industry
- Hospitality and Tourism Industry - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in the Real Estate Industry
- Case Study - Real Estate Industry
- Real Estate Industry - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in Business Parks
- Case Study - Business Parks
- Business Parks - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in Educational Institutions
- Case Study - Educational Institutions
- Educational Institutions - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in the Airport Industry
- Case Study - Airport Industry
- Airport Industry - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in the Healthcare Industry
- Case Study - Healthcare Industry
- Healthcare Industry - Modal Integrations
- Potential of MaaF in the Mapping Industry
- Case Study - Mapping Industry
- Mapping Industry - Modal Integrations
- MaaF - Other Future Applications
Best Practices
- Quotes from Industry Experts
- Recommendations for the Implementation of MaaF
- Hyper-connected City Beyond 2050
Next Steps & Appendix
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
