United States Medical Tourism Market Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2024-2029: Mexico and India Emerge as Leading Destinations, Wellness and Cosmetic Procedures Propel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Medical Tourism Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Medical Tourism Market was valued at USD 3.87 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.58%.The United States medical tourism market is being driven by several key factors. The rising costs of healthcare in the U.S. are prompting patients to seek more affordable options abroad, where they can receive high-quality care at lower prices.







Advancements in medical technology and the availability of specialized treatments attract patients looking for cutting-edge procedures not readily available domestically. Shorter wait times for surgeries and treatments abroad further incentivize patients to explore medical tourism. The growing trend of wellness and preventive care also plays a role, as many patients seek holistic health solutions and cosmetic procedures in popular medical tourism destinations. Lastly, increased awareness and accessibility of information regarding international healthcare options contribute to the market's expansion, as more individuals consider medical tourism as a viable alternative for their healthcare needs.



The escalating cost of healthcare in the United States stands out as a critical driver of the United States Medical Tourism Market, significantly influencing patient decisions regarding where to seek care. As healthcare expenses continue to climb, Americans are increasingly feeling the financial strain associated with medical treatments. Rising insurance premiums, high deductibles, and substantial out-of-pocket costs often result in patients delaying or forgoing necessary procedures altogether.



Countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and India have emerged as popular destinations for medical tourists, offering high-quality medical services at a fraction of the cost of similar procedures in the United States. Similarly, dental work, which can be prohibitively expensive in the U.S., can be obtained at a significantly reduced cost abroad. Cosmetic surgeries, too, attract many American patients looking for affordable yet high-quality options, often at prices that are substantially lower than what they would encounter at home. This financial appeal of medical tourism is particularly pronounced among uninsured individuals or those with high-deductible insurance plans.



The emergence of medical facilitators has significantly enhanced the medical tourism experience for patients, serving as a vital link between individuals seeking healthcare and the providers located in foreign countries. These organizations have become integral to the medical tourism ecosystem by offering a range of essential services that address both logistical and emotional concerns associated with traveling for medical care. One of the primary roles of medical facilitators is to assist patients in planning their medical journeys.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Market Players

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Cleveland Clinic

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Massachusetts General Hospital

UCSF Health

New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

1.2.1. Markets Covered

1.2.2. Years Considered for Study

1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Key Industry Partners

2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.5. Forecasting Methodology

2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.7. Assumptions and Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Medical Tourism Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Treatment Type (Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Dental Treatment, and Others)

5.2.2. By Service (Public and Private)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2023)

5.3. Market Map



6. North-East Medical Tourism Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Treatment Type

6.2.2. By Service



7. Mid-West Medical Tourism Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Treatment Type

7.2.2. By Service



8. West Medical Tourism Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Treatment Type

8.2.2. By Service



9. South Medical Tourism Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Treatment Type

9.2.2. By Service



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Recent Development

11.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3. Product Launches



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. United States Medical Tourism Market: SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1. Competition in the Industry

15.2. Potential of New Entrants

15.3. Power of Suppliers

15.4. Power of Customers

15.5. Threat of Substitute Products



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Business Overview

16.2. Company Snapshot

16.3. Products & Services

16.4. Financials (As Reported)

16.5. Recent Developments

16.6. Key Personnel Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3we287

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment