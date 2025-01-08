Electric Transporters Market to cross $108.9 Bn by 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The electric transporters market valuation is predicted to reach USD 108.9 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising fuel prices and the volatility of traditional energy markets drive businesses and individuals toward cost-effective electric alternatives. Additionally, stricter emission standards and environmental policies fuel the shift to electric transport, particularly in urban areas where low-emission zones, carbon taxes, and electric vehicle incentives are increasingly common. This trend is especially pronounced in Europe and parts of Asia, where ambitious zero-emission goals reshape transportation infrastructure. Many countries encourage e-bike adoption through favorable regulations, financial incentives, and safety initiatives.



The electric transporters market is segmented into two-wheelers and personal transporters. In 2024, two-wheelers held 95% of the market share, with projections to generate USD 103.5 billion by 2034. Standardized battery-swapping networks have been transformative for e-scooters and e-motorcycles in urban settings, offering quick battery exchanges that eliminate charging delays and alleviate range anxiety.

The market is segmented into lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, and solid-state batteries. By 2034, lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach USD 78.5 billion in market size. Innovations in lithium-ion chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), are optimizing battery performance for specific applications. LFP batteries, favored for commercial uses, provide cost efficiency, longer life cycles, and enhanced safety despite lower energy density.

High-nickel NMC formulations, in contrast, offer greater energy density, meeting the needs of applications requiring extended range and power. This range of battery options allows manufacturers to tailor battery characteristics to specific vehicle requirements, boosting the adoption of electric transporters industry across various segments.

China led the electric transporters market in 2024, holding a 65% share. The country’s rapid expansion of battery-swapping networks, particularly for commercial transporters, has supported this growth. Major companies are establishing automated swap stations across urban areas, targeting fleets such as delivery vehicles and taxis. These stations allow vehicles to swap out depleted batteries for fully charged ones in under five minutes, significantly reducing operational downtime and enabling continuous use. Supported by government policies and subsidies, China aims to build a national battery-swapping infrastructure to ease electric vehicle adoption.

