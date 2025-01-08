Chart Industries Signs Global Master Goods and Services Agreement with ExxonMobil

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in clean energy and industrial gas solutions, is pleased to announce its signing of a global master goods and services agreement (“enabling agreement”) with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

This enabling agreement sets the terms, conditions, and commercial framework for Chart to provide LNG equipment, technology, and services for ExxonMobil’s global portfolio of projects. Specifically, the agreement includes the supply of cold boxes, as well as Chart’s proprietary IPSMR® process technology.

Under the agreement, ExxonMobil and Chart will deploy a design once, and then build many concepts to optimize cost, schedule, and quality for LNG projects globally. This collaboration builds on Chart’s previously announced participation in ExxonMobil’s Mozambique LNG project and reflects continued alignment to advance LNG production capabilities across multiple countries.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with ExxonMobil through this enabling agreement,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. “Chart’s industry-leading LNG technology, including our cold boxes and IPSMR® process, aligns with ExxonMobil’s commitment to efficient, scalable, and reliable LNG solutions. This agreement further strengthens our role as a trusted partner for ExxonMobil’s energy initiatives worldwide.”

Chart’s cold boxes and IPSMR® technology are designed to maximize efficiency, optimize performance, and support cost-effective LNG production, contributing to cleaner energy solutions worldwide.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

