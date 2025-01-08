ECARX’s Cloudpeak® Hypervisor Receives ISO 26262 ASIL-D Certification

SHANGHAI, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or “the Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Cloudpeak® hypervisor, a core component of its Cloudpeak® software stack, received the highest level of functional safety certification, Automotive Safety Integrity Level (“ASIL”) D, under the ISO 26262 standard. The ASIL-D certification was jointly issued by LQRA and DEKRA, two internationally recognized independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organizations, underscoring ECARX’s robust capabilities in automotive-grade safety development and management.

The ASIL-D certification is a testament to ECARX’s unwavering commitment to safety and its long-term investment in developing efficient and safe intelligent solutions for automobiles. As automotive architectures increasingly shift towards central computing, ECARX’s Cloudpeak® hypervisor offers safe, reliable, high-performance low-loss virtualization capabilities for vehicles integrated with Cloudpeak® software stack, a fully flexible, modular cross-domain system foundation. Cloudpeak® has already been successfully deployed on ECARX’s Makalu® computing platform which has been integrated in models such as Lynk & Co Z10 and smart #5.

Rongbo Zhang, ECARX Head of Research and Development commented, “Receipt of the ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification for our Cloudpeak® hypervisor demonstrates our ability in developing components and systems that meet the most stringent requirements of functional safety and informational safety throughout the entire product life cycle. This will support and significantly deepen the reach of the Cloudpeak® software stack where we will continue to innovate and build upon with its ability to accommodate multiple operating systems and ecosystems and integrate with our growing portfolio of computing platforms across numerous brands and models globally.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contact:

ecarx@christensencomms.com