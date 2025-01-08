Magnesium Carbonate Market Growth Driven by Diverse Applications and Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The magnesium carbonate market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 8,553.5 million in 2024. Driven by increasing demand across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, construction, and personal care, the market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of this period, the global magnesium carbonate market is expected to reach an impressive valuation of USD 16,052.9 million, reflecting its growing importance in applications such as antacids, fillers, and flame retardants, as well as its role in eco-friendly material development.

Growing demand for magnesium carbonate which is widely used in the production of magnesium oxide, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the magnesium carbonate market.

Understanding the Magnesium Carbonate Market

Magnesium carbonate is a versatile material widely used across industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, construction, and manufacturing. It is valued for its properties such as moisture absorption, fire resistance, and acting as a precursor for magnesium oxide production.

Market Growth Drivers

The growth of the magnesium carbonate market is driven by the following factors:

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Applications : Increased demand for antacids and magnesium supplements in the pharmaceutical sector boosts market growth.

: Increased demand for antacids and magnesium supplements in the pharmaceutical sector boosts market growth. Industrial Applications : Expanding use in rubber, plastics, and ceramics industries due to its filler and fireproofing properties.

: Expanding use in rubber, plastics, and ceramics industries due to its filler and fireproofing properties. Fitness and Sports Sector : Growing popularity as a drying agent for hands and grip enhancement in climbing, gymnastics, and weightlifting.

: Growing popularity as a drying agent for hands and grip enhancement in climbing, gymnastics, and weightlifting. Construction Industry: Rising adoption in fire-resistant and eco-friendly building materials.

Trends and Opportunities in the Magnesium Carbonate Market

Eco-friendly Alternatives : Increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products has spurred innovations in magnesium carbonate-based solutions.

: Increasing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products has spurred innovations in magnesium carbonate-based solutions. Regional Focus on Industrialization : Rapid industrial growth in Asia-Pacific is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

: Rapid industrial growth in Asia-Pacific is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Technological Innovations : Advancements in processing and applications, such as lightweight fireproof materials, are unlocking new avenues.

: Advancements in processing and applications, such as lightweight fireproof materials, are unlocking new avenues. Health and Wellness Boom: The growing health consciousness globally is driving demand for dietary supplements containing magnesium carbonate.





Key Takeaways

Pharmaceutical Boom : Rising demand for antacids and supplements fuels growth.

: Rising demand for antacids and supplements fuels growth. Eco-friendly Building Materials : Adoption in sustainable construction supports market expansion.

: Adoption in sustainable construction supports market expansion. Asia-Pacific Leadership : Region dominates due to industrialization and diverse applications.

: Region dominates due to industrialization and diverse applications. Technological Progress : Innovations in lightweight and fireproof materials open new opportunities.

: Innovations in lightweight and fireproof materials open new opportunities. Health and Fitness Trends: Usage in sports for grip enhancement drives niche growth.





“The magnesium carbonate market is positioned for steady growth, driven by its versatility and expanding applications across diverse industries. Asia-Pacific’s dominance underscores the region's industrial and economic growth. Additionally, the global push for sustainability and the health and wellness boom present significant opportunities for innovative applications. Companies investing in technological advancements and sustainable solutions will likely gain a competitive edge in the evolving market.” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Access the Complete Report for a Comprehensive Overview! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/magnesium-carbonate-market

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing market, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing demand in construction and pharmaceuticals.

Countries such as China and India are significant contributors due to abundant raw material availability and expanding end-use industries. North America: High demand in the health and fitness sectors, particularly in the U.S., along with applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

Regulatory advancements supporting eco-friendly building materials also contribute to growth. Europe: Strong presence of pharmaceutical and construction industries in countries like Germany and the UK.

Increased focus on sustainability drives the adoption of magnesium carbonate in green building solutions. Middle East & Africa: Moderate growth with opportunities in construction and industrial applications.

Growing infrastructure projects support demand for fire-resistant materials. Latin America: Emerging markets driven by increasing industrial and healthcare investments.

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) India 7.3% China 6.5% South Korea 7.2% Chile 7.0% Japan 6.8%









India: Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Expansion Fuel Demand

India is poised for robust growth in the magnesium carbonate market, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034. Sales are expected to reach USD 2,373.7 million by 2034, driven by rapid urbanization and sustained industrial development.

The increasing construction activities, spurred by large-scale infrastructure projects and the rise of residential and commercial developments, underscore the importance of magnesium carbonate. Its lightweight and fire-resistant properties make it a vital component in cement and other building materials.

Magnesium carbonate also plays a significant role in the ceramics and refractories industries, where it is used in refractory bricks and coatings. Major end-users in India include the steel, glass, and cement industries, which operate in high-temperature environments.

Government initiatives such as the "Smart Cities Mission" and "Housing for All" further boost demand for magnesium carbonate in construction. Additionally, the expanding manufacturing base and growing exports of ceramic products and cement position India as a prominent market for magnesium carbonate, reflecting its versatile applications in urban and industrial development.

China: Steel, Automotive, and Green Technologies Drive Growth

China is set to achieve a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034, with projected sales of USD 5,223.6 million by 2034. The growth is fueled by the steel, automotive, and advanced material industries.

As one of the world's leading steel producers, China extensively uses magnesium carbonate in refractory materials and heat-resistant coatings, which are essential in steel manufacturing. The booming automotive sector further propels the consumption of magnesium carbonate, enhancing the performance and durability of rubber and plastic components.

China's focus on sustainability and eco-friendly materials in construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries strengthens the demand for magnesium carbonate due to its lightweight, nontoxic, and environmentally friendly properties.

Innovative applications like carbon capture and storage (CCS) also contribute to market expansion. As China continues to expand its industrial base, sustained demand for magnesium carbonate is anticipated in the coming years.

South Korea: Electronics and Automotive Industries Boost Market Growth

South Korea’s magnesium carbonate market is expected to rise steadily at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of USD 349.5 million by 2034.

The rapid growth of the electronics and automotive sectors drives significant demand for magnesium carbonate. Known for its advanced fabricated electronic equipment, South Korea uses magnesium carbonate in plastic and rubber components for consumer devices and electronic appliances, leveraging its moisture-absorbing, flame-resistant, and lightweight properties.

In the automotive industry, magnesium carbonate is vital in manufacturing durable and heat-resistant parts. South Korea’s emphasis on eco-friendly vehicles and lightweight materials further bolsters the demand for magnesium carbonate as an environmentally friendly raw material.

The sustained development in electronics and automotive industries ensures continued growth of the magnesium carbonate market in South Korea, reinforcing its position as a key player in global industrial innovation.

What are the Growth Opportunities for Magnesium Carbonate Manufacturers in the Automotive and Aerospace Sector?

Magnesium carbonate is used as a raw material for the production of magnesium and its alloys. Magnesium alloys are gaining popularity for their applications in automotive and aerospace applications due to their stiffness, strength, and lightweight. Increasing adoption of magnesium alloy in the automotive industry for weight reduction, to improve vehicle performance, and to meet emission standards will drive sales in the market.

Further, due to its low cost, high strength, and light weight, magnesium alloy is being adopted in the defense industry. Also, the high damping capacity and enhanced shock mitigation & energy absorption properties of magnesium alloy make it a suitable choice for ballistic and armor applications.

What is Promoting the Growth in the Global Magnesium Carbonate Market?

Magnesium carbonate is significantly used as a raw material for the production of magnesium oxide. The growth in the steel and cement industries is expected to drive the demand for magnesium oxide as a refractory material, which in turn will boost the demand for magnesium carbonate.

Additionally, magnesium carbonate is utilized as an antacid in pharmaceuticals, as a flattening agent, rheological modifier, and translucent filler in the paints and inks industry, and provides many properties in multiple end-use industries.

What are the Possible Threats to Global Magnesium Carbonate Market?

Although magnesium carbonate is considered non-toxic and intake of magnesium carbonate in a small amount in food is not likely to have any side effects, but it may cause some side effects when used as a supplement or medication. These side effects include diarrhea, flatulence, nausea, and hypomagnesemia, among others. The tolerable intake level of magnesium supplements in the body is 350 milligrams per day, and high doses may lead to magnesium toxicity.

One of the main applications of magnesium carbonate is as a flame retardant agent and as a filler in the rubber industry where it is used to achieve specific properties. However, the availability of alternative materials is hampering the growth of the magnesium carbonate market.

For instance, magnesium hydroxide is preferred as a flame retardant over magnesium carbonate in the rubber industry. Within the ceramic industry, magnesium carbonate is substituted by dolomite and talc as they are more affordable than magnesium carbonate.

Key Players of Magnesium Carbonate Industry

Israel Chemicals Ltd

Konoshima

Naikai Salt Industries Co.

Kyowa Chemical Industry Co

Hari Om Fine Chem

Osian Marine Chemicals

Anish Chemicals

Gee Gee Kay Pvt Ltd.

Shreeji Industries

Omya

Key Segments of Magnesium Carbonate Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into Heavy Magnesium Carbonate, and Light Magnesium Carbonate.

By Mineral:

In terms of mineral, the industry is divided into Hydromagnesite, Magnesite, Nesquehonite, Barringtonite, Lansfordite, and Others.

By Grade:

In terms of grade, the industry is divided into Pharma Grade, Food Grade, and Industrial Grade.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into Chemical Synthesis, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Paints and Inks, Plastic, Rubber, Food Additives, Pulp and Paper, and Others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Old Source: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/768551447/global-magnesium-carbonate-market-poised-for-steady-growth-projected-to-reach-usd-443-5-million-by-2032

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

