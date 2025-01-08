Volvo Cars Canada named official automotive partner of Canada Snowboard

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Cars Canada announces its partnership with Canada Snowboard that reflects the organizations’ shared commitments to safety, sustainability and community. The partnership will enable Volvo to connect with active Canadians and families who have a passion for winter sports and adventure. The brand will engage Canadians nationwide, while fostering the growth of snowboarding from the grassroots level to the national team, supporting the sport’s development from coast to coast.

“As a brand deeply rooted in safety, sustainability and family, we are so excited to partner with a community like Canada Snowboard that aligns with our values,” says Aleiza Alerta, Director of Marketing & Communications, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. “This partnership allows us to celebrate both our Canadian and Scandinavian love for winter sports while embracing the joy of family and outdoor adventure.”

As part of the partnership, Volvo Cars Canada and Canada Snowboard will work together to advance the development of snowboarding in Canada through a series of grassroots and national scale activations. Volvo Cars Canada will build on the sport’s momentum by supporting key Canada Snowboard activations with presence at major events and community programs, including:

World Cup Events : Volvo will have a strong presence at all six National FIS World Cup events, engaging with the diverse Canadian fan base across all the different disciplines of the sport.

: Volvo will have a strong presence at all six National FIS World Cup events, engaging with the diverse Canadian fan base across all the different disciplines of the sport. GROM Series : Volvo will connect with families through the grassroots GROM snowboarding series, fostering the next generation of riders.

: Volvo will connect with families through the grassroots GROM snowboarding series, fostering the next generation of riders. ELLEboard: Volvo will engage with the female snowboarding community through ELLEboard, supporting over 500 athletes and contributing to the sport’s development.



“We are proud to partner with Volvo, whose commitment to safety and innovation aligns with the values of Canada Snowboard,” says Dustin Heise, CEO, Canada Snowboard. “With Volvo’s support, we can grow the sport in Canada, through grassroots programs that inspire the next generation to national events that showcase the best in snowboarding—all while building a stronger, safer future for our athletes and the sport.”

Volvo’s full lineup of vehicles provides Canadian families with safe, sustainable journeys to and from the hill, backed by decades of pioneering automotive safety. Prioritizing both people and the planet, Volvo Cars integrates cutting edge safety technology to ensure that no matter the adventure, Canadians can travel confidently, protected by the most advanced safety systems on the road.

To learn more about this partnership, please click here.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology, and training support to the 38 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information, please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca .

Volvo Cars in 2023

For the full year 2023, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 25.6 billion. Revenue in 2023 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 399.3 billion, while global sales reached a record 708,716 cars.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

"For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

About Canada Snowboard

Canada Snowboard is the national governing body for snowboarding in Canada.

Canada Snowboard is committed to high performance excellence in FIS World Cup, World Championships, World Snowboard Tour and Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games competition. We are supported by the Government of Canada, Own the Podium, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee. Canada Snowboard also provides a wide range of programs and support services based on the established principles of Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD). We work in partnership with the Provincial and Territorial Snowboard Associations of Canada. For more information on the services and programs offered by Canada Snowboard, visit: www.canadasnowboard.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e74b83c-28e1-4ee8-b632-6f9e74bd61a3