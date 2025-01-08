Verve Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 11:15 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease with the potential to transform treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead programs – VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 are designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and are being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat patients with established ASCVD who continue to be impacted by high LDL-C levels. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed for refractory hypercholesterolemia, where patients still have high LDL-C despite treatment with maximally tolerated standard of care therapies, and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Investor Contact

Jen Robinson

Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

jrobinson@vervetx.com

Media Contact

Ashlea Kosikowski

1AB

ashlea@1abmedia.com