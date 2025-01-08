Nayax, the Leader in Seamless Payment and Commerce Solutions, Set to Unveil 'Retail Your Way' at NRF 2025

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), the leader in 360° customization for payments and loyalty, will introduce ‘Retail Your Way’, a recommitment to unparalleled customer-centricity and flexibility across its suite of retail solutions, at NRF 2025, which will take place from January 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

Nayax’s innovative platform empowers diverse retail businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences with unmatched flexibility and operational efficiency. Its robust solutions span unattended commerce, multiple retail verticals, hospitality, and EV charging, while its adaptable business models provide even greater customization for individual needs.

Since acquiring Retail Pro International in late 2023, a global leader in retail point of sale software, Nayax has introduced a raft of enhanced retail solutions, including flexible on-premise and cloud-based architecture, innovative marketing tools, advanced loyalty programs, and mobility solutions, empowering retailers of all shapes and sizes to experience ‘Retail Your Way’.

‘Retail Your Way’ expresses Nayax’s commitment to helping retailers tailor their business strategies, operations, and customer experience to their unique goals and circumstances, and centers on three key principles:

Empowerment Through Flexibility: Retailers operate in diverse environments and serve many segments. ‘Retail Your Way’ provides businesses with tools to optimize customer experience across in-store, online, and omnichannel environments, whether they are large global enterprises or small community storefronts.

Personalized Customer Experience: ‘Retail Your Way’ provides a seamless and tailored experience for every customer, with integrated loyalty, cashless payment, and data-driven marketing solutions which help businesses connect with their customers and express their brand identity with Nayax’s integrated solution.

Scalable, Modular Solutions: Retailers need systems that can grow with them, at their pace and on their terms. ‘Retail Your Way’ postures Nayax as a long-term strategic partner capable of serving businesses large and small with integrated management, payment, loyalty, and marketing solutions that adapt and change to match evolving market needs and trends.

“At Nayax, we are committed to empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax. “‘Retail Your Way’ is our pledge to deliver forward-thinking solutions that accelerate revenue, streamline operations, and enable memorable customer encounters—exactly how and when businesses need them to help retailers grow and increase their customer loyalty.”

Nayax encourages attendees of “Retail’s Big Show” to stop by Booth #6203, on Level 3 to hear more about ‘Retail Your Way’ and how its full suite of solutions can transform business operations, engage customers, and provide the flexibility retail businesses need to succeed in today’s dynamic environment.

For passes and more information, please visit https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/ and www.nayax.com .

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of September 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

