Indaptus Therapeutics Provides Year-End Review and Outlook for 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) (“Indaptus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative cancer and viral infection treatments, today highlights its accomplishments in 2024 and outlines the Company’s strategic goals for the year ahead.

Advancing Decoy20 in Clinical Trials

2024 was a year of meaningful progress for Indaptus’ lead clinical candidate, Decoy20, a novel immunotherapy designed to harness both innate and adaptive immune responses. Highlights from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial include:

Second Cohort Results (March 2024): Building on the Company’s November 2023 findings, Decoy20 demonstrated a broad immune response across multiple tumor types in patients, underscoring the platform’s potential as a monotherapy.

Building on the Company’s November 2023 findings, Decoy20 demonstrated a broad immune response across multiple tumor types in patients, underscoring the platform’s potential as a monotherapy. Weekly-Dose Cohort Initiation (May 2024): After receiving Safety Review Committee approval, the Company dosed its first patient in the weekly-dose portion of the trial. Notably, no new, clinically significant treatment-related adverse effects were observed.

After receiving Safety Review Committee approval, the Company dosed its first patient in the weekly-dose portion of the trial. Notably, no new, clinically significant treatment-related adverse effects were observed. Higher Dose Expansion (September 2024): Following a positive safety review, Indaptus initiated a higher-dose weekly regimen, further expanding the scope of the trial to evaluate Decoy20’s safety and efficacy.



Key Scientific Presentations, Publications and Advancements

Indaptus showcased Decoy20’s potential through a variety of presentations at major industry conferences and peer reviewed journals:

AACR Annual Meeting (April 2024): Demonstrated that Decoy activates multiple innate and adaptive immune cell types, highlighting its promise as an anti-tumor therapeutic.

Demonstrated that Decoy activates multiple innate and adaptive immune cell types, highlighting its promise as an anti-tumor therapeutic. ASCO Annual Meeting (June 2024): Shared promising preliminary results, including immune marker activation in patients with advanced solid tumors following a single dose of Decoy20.

Shared promising preliminary results, including immune marker activation in patients with advanced solid tumors following a single dose of Decoy20. STING & TLR Targeted Therapies Summit (June 2024): Dr. Michael Newman was named meeting Chairperson for the second year in a row, and presented pre-clinical and clinical Decoy data.

Dr. Michael Newman was named meeting Chairperson for the second year in a row, and presented pre-clinical and clinical Decoy data. Frontiers in Immunology (November 2024): Dr. Michael Newman’s groundbreaking research on the Decoy platform was published in Frontiers in Immunology, further validating the Company’s scientific foundation and enhancing visibility within the scientific community.

Dr. Michael Newman’s groundbreaking research on the Decoy platform was published in Frontiers in Immunology, further validating the Company’s scientific foundation and enhancing visibility within the scientific community. Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) (November 2024): Presented encouraging data highlighting consistent safety outcomes with weekly Decoy20 dosing, while demonstrating its sustained ability to activate the immune system over time.

Presented encouraging data highlighting consistent safety outcomes with weekly Decoy20 dosing, while demonstrating its sustained ability to activate the immune system over time. Decoy platform: The Company made significant progress expanding its Decoy platform, successfully producing engineered Decoy bacteria designed to activate targeted immune pathways, enhancing its potential for broader therapeutic applications.

Clinical Supply Agreement with BeiGene

In October 2024, Indaptus achieved a key milestone when it announced a clinical supply agreement with BeiGene to advance the evaluation of Decoy20 in combination with their PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab. This agreement underscores the potential versatility of the Decoy platform as a standalone therapy and in synergy with an approved immunotherapy treatment modality. This clinical combination is important because, in pre-clinical animal models, Decoy20 demonstrated significant anti-tumor synergy in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor.

Financial Strength

Indaptus raised a total of $5.5 million in 2024 through a series of strategic financing initiatives, ensuring funding to support ongoing research and development efforts into 2025.

2025 Outlook

Jeffrey Meckler, CEO of Indaptus Therapeutics, commented, “As we enter 2025, we remain committed to advancing Decoy20 through clinical trials and exploring its combination potential with BeiGene’s tislelizumab. We are excited about the progress we made in 2024 and optimistic about the transformative potential of our platform to address some of the most challenging cancers.”

Indaptus intends to maintain its commitment to robust data generation, with plans to share new findings at leading scientific forums as they become available, while actively pursuing opportunities to expand the applications of its Decoy platform.

The Company currently anticipates that it will achieve the following milestones in the first half of 2025:

Launch of Combination Cohort: The Company plans to open an amendment to its clinical trial to include a combination cohort evaluating Decoy20 in conjunction with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab.

The Company plans to open an amendment to its clinical trial to include a combination cohort evaluating Decoy20 in conjunction with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab. Expansion of Clinical Sites: Building on its progress in 2024, the Company intends to increase the number of participating clinical sites beyond the eight active locations at the end of last year, enabling broader patient enrollment.

Building on its progress in 2024, the Company intends to increase the number of participating clinical sites beyond the eight active locations at the end of last year, enabling broader patient enrollment. Higher Dose Cohort Update: The Company plans to provide an update on the patients treated in the higher dose expansion cohort, providing insights into safety and immune activation at this dose level.

The Company plans to provide an update on the patients treated in the higher dose expansion cohort, providing insights into safety and immune activation at this dose level. First Patient Dosed in Combination Cohort: The Company aims to start dosing the first patients in the combination cohort, marking an important step in evaluating Decoy20’s synergistic potential with checkpoint inhibitors.

The company believes these milestones, if achieved, will represent significant advancements in the clinical development of Decoy20 and the broader Decoy platform.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company’s novel approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and pathways and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system-activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously (i.v.). Indaptus’ patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria producing a multiple Toll-like receptor (TLR), Nucleotide oligomerization domain (NOD)-like receptor (NLR) and Stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist Decoy platform. The product candidates are designed to have reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cells and pathways of innate and adaptive immunity. Decoy product candidates represent an antigen-agnostic technology that have produced single-agent activity against metastatic pancreatic and orthotopic colorectal carcinomas, single agent eradication of established antigen-expressing breast carcinoma, as well as combination-mediated eradication of established hepatocellular carcinomas, pancreatic and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas in standard pre-clinical models, including syngeneic mouse tumors and human tumor xenografts. In pre-clinical studies tumor eradication was observed with Decoy product candidates in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint therapy, low-dose chemotherapy, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or an approved, targeted antibody. Combination-based tumor eradication in pre-clinical models produced innate and adaptive immunological memory, involved activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells, and was associated with induction of innate and adaptive immune pathways in tumors after only one i.v. dose of Decoy product candidate, with associated “cold” to “hot” tumor inflammation signature transition. IND-enabling, nonclinical toxicology studies demonstrated i.v. administration without sustained induction of hallmark biomarkers of cytokine release syndromes, possibly due to passive targeting to liver, spleen, and tumor, followed by rapid elimination of the product candidate. Indaptus’ Decoy product candidates have also produced meaningful single agent activity against chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections in pre-clinical models.

Forward-Looking Statements

