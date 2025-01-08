Blimburn Seeds Announces USA Expansion

Manhattan, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blimburn Seeds , a leader in high-quality cannabis seeds and clones operating as the largest distributor in Europe for over 20 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new U.S. e-commerce website. With a new dedicated warehouse operating in California and an expanded warehouse in New York City, Blimburn Seeds is poised to serve American consumers with fast, reliable access to their fully guaranteed seeds—delivered right to their doorstep within 2-5 days.

Founded in Barcelona in 2002, Blimburn Seeds has built a global reputation as a premier supplier of cannabis seeds and clones, trusted by cultivators for sourcing the finest genetics, quality, and innovative breeding techniques. With the launch of its U.S. e-commerce site, Blimburn Seeds is now making its acclaimed products more accessible than ever to American home-growers and commercial cultivators. The expansion of the NYC warehouse is a crucial step in Blimburn’s mission to establish a strong presence in the U.S. market, ensuring fast delivery times and exceptional customer service for their American clientele.

“We’re excited to launch this new website alongside the announcement of our new California operations and the expansion of our NYC warehouse to bring Blimburn’s legacy of quality and innovation directly to our U.S. customers,” said Sergio Martinez, CEO of Blimburn Seeds. “This is more than just an expanded distribution center; it’s our commitment to meeting the needs of American growers with premium genetics, fast delivery, and guaranteed satisfaction. We’re proud to bring the full Blimburn experience to the U.S., supporting both experienced cultivators and newcomers to home-growing.”

The new Blimburn Seeds U.S. e-commerce platform offers an extensive selection of cannabis seeds, with genetics suited for diverse growing conditions and cultivator preferences. American customers can expect the same quality that has made Blimburn Seeds the top choice for growers across Europe, with the continued convenience of reliable shipping from their NYC warehouse, and our new warehouse in California. Every order is backed by Blimburn’s satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that customers receive only the highest-quality seeds.

With this expansion, Blimburn Seeds aims to empower more American growers to experience the benefits of cultivating their own plants. Whether for personal wellness, sustainable gardening, or commercial cultivation, Blimburn Seeds is dedicated to supporting the thriving U.S. cannabis community.