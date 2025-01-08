Windtree Therapeutics Announces New Corporate Strategy Seeking to Identify and Acquire FDA-Approved Revenue Assets While Advancing Its Cardiovascular and Oncology Pipeline

WARRINGTON, Pa., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases, today announced it has launched a new corporate strategy to become a revenue generating biotech company through acquisitions of small companies and their FDA-approved products while the Company continues to progress its cardiovascular and oncology development pipeline. The Company will seek acquisition targets to achieve the Company’s new corporate strategy.

Windtree believes there is an opportunity in the market: the acquisition of small companies with FDA-approved products from the many small biotech companies that struggle to maximize their commercialization potential. To capitalize on this opportunity, Windtree plans to become a parent company acquiring strategic subsidiaries with FDA-approved products. The Company's management team has commercialization expertise in both large pharmaceutical and small biotech companies across multiple therapeutic areas, potentially enabling them to leverage synergies and optimize commercial performance across future subsidiaries.

The Company will seek to use equity to acquire subsidiaries. The number of deals, if any, over time will depend upon the valuation and growth potential of the subsidiary companies.

"We believe that Windtree becoming a revenue generating company would be a significantly positive transformation and would mark a new chapter in our growth story," said Jed Latkin, CEO of Windtree. "By pursuing this strategy, we maintain our commitment to advance our promising cardiovascular and oncology pipeline while simultaneously leveraging our deep commercialization expertise to accelerate revenue growth through strategic acquisitions. This approach allows us to create near-term value through acquired commercial operations while preserving the potential of our development programs."

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases. Windtree’s portfolio of product candidates includes istaroxime, a Phase 2 candidate with SERCA2a activating properties for acute heart failure and associated cardiogenic shock, preclinical SERCA2a activators for heart failure and preclinical precision aPKCi inhibitor that are being developed for potential in rare and broad oncology applications. Windtree also has a licensing business model with partnership out-licenses currently in place.

Forward Looking Statements

